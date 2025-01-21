news

Governor pushes Trump to reassess New York City’s congestion pricing

21 January 2025 - 08:12 By Reuters
Image: Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Monday asked US President Donald Trump to reexamine the federal government's approval of New York City's congestion pricing programme that began on January 5.

Murphy, a Democrat, said the programme is a "disaster for New Jersey commuters and must receive the close look it deserves from the federal government".

Under the programme, passenger vehicles are charged $9 (R167) during peak periods in Manhattan south of 60th Street. Trucks and buses pay up to $21.60 (R402). The fee is reduced by 75% at night.

It is designed to reduce traffic and raise billions for mass transit, with most of the revenue generated targeted to upgrade the city's subway and bus systems.

The White House did not immediately comment, but a spokesperson for Trump in November criticised the plan.

During the first week after the fee was imposed, traffic in Manhattan's central business district fell by 7.5%.

The fee went into effect after New Jersey failed to convince a judge to halt it.

Charged via electronic licence plate readers, private cars pay once a day regardless of how many trips they make into the CBD. Taxis pay 75 cents (R14) per trip and ride-share vehicles reserved by apps such as Uber and Lyft pay $1.50 (R28) per trip.

A few other cities around the world have congestion pricing systems. London, which implemented its system in 2003, charges £15 (R343). Singapore and Sweden also have congestion pricing plans.

Before the fee went into effect, New York said more than 700,000 vehicles entered the Manhattan CBD daily, slowing traffic to around 11 km/h on average, which is 23% slower than in 2010.

The city estimates the congestion charge will bring in $500m (R9,298,025,150) in its first year. New York governor Kathy Hochul said the money would underpin $15bn (R278,940,754,500) in debt financing for mass transit capital improvements, with 80% of the money to be spent on the subway and bus system, and the other 20% on two commuter rail systems.

EU organises auto industry talks amid competitiveness concerns

The European Commission will host European carmakers, suppliers and trade unions for a first round of talks on January 30 designed to produce EU ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

BYD aims to complete $1bn Indonesia plant by year-end

China's top electric vehicle maker BYD aims to complete its $1bn (R18.77bn) plant in Indonesia at the end of 2025, the head of its local unit said on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Maruti announces charging network expansion to woo EV customers

Maruti Suzuki said on Friday it will install fast charging points in India's top 100 cities, one every 5km to 10km, and consider launching a battery ...
Motoring
1 day ago
