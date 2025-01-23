news

Hyundai forecasts slowing revenue growth in 2025 after Q4 miss

23 January 2025 - 09:29 By Reuters
South Korea's Hyundai Motor expects its 2025 sales growth to halve due to competition and softening demand.
Image: Elke Scholiers/Getty Images

South Korea's Hyundai Motor expected on Thursday its 2025 sales growth would halve due to softening demand and rising competition after reporting a 17% drop in fourth-quarter profit.

Hyundai, which together with affiliate Kia is the world's third-biggest carmaker by sales, forecast 2025 revenue would grow 3.0% to 4.0% this year, versus 7.7% a year earlier. It expects its operating margin to be 7.0% to 8.0%, slipping from 8.1% in 2024.

“Business uncertainties are increasing this year,” Hyundai said, citing a slowdown in major markets, slowing demand for electric vehicles and macroeconomic volatility.

Global carmakers are bracing for policy uncertainty in the US, the world's second-largest auto market, that threatens to dampen demand, as US President Donald Trump said this week he could impose 25% import tariffs on Canada and Mexico from February 1.

Trump also said he would consider scrapping tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles.

North America and South Korea are the two biggest markets for Hyundai and Kia.

Hyundai reported operating profit of 2.8 trillion won (R36bn) for October-December as it spent more on promotions in a slowing car market

The result was lower than a 3.2 trillion won (R41.2bn) average of 24 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted towards estimates from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

Hyundai shares rose 1.4 % after the earnings announcement.

During the quarter, Hyundai's global retail sales slipped as solid sales in the US and India were offset by sluggish demand in South Korea, Europe and China.

A weaker local currency against the US dollar helped raise Hyundai's repatriated earnings but also increased foreign debt and related financial costs, weighing on profit, analysts said.

