news

Italy tests self-driving vehicle in car sharing pilot

23 January 2025 - 08:53 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A Fiat 500e city car left the charging station, drove one kilometre at a maximum speed of 30 km/h in fully autonomous driving mode and stopped at a parking area, simulating the experience of carrying a customer.
A Fiat 500e city car left the charging station, drove one kilometre at a maximum speed of 30 km/h in fully autonomous driving mode and stopped at a parking area, simulating the experience of carrying a customer.
Image: Supplied

Italy hosted a pioneering test of a self-driving vehicle designed for car sharing as part of a project carried out by utility A2A in the northern city of Brescia, A2A and its partners said on Wednesday.

A Fiat 500e city car left the charging station, drove one kilometre at a maximum speed of 30km/h in fully autonomous driving mode and stopped at a parking area, simulating the experience of carrying a customer.

The organisers said it was the first such test of its kind in Europe.

Each test will be monitored by a supervisor on-board the vehicle and a control room. A safety car will accompany the vehicles in traffic to warn road users that autonomous driving is being tested on public roads.

The self-driving car is also capable of charging autonomously without human intervention using charging stations provided by A2A.

A2A's project, in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano university and Italy's National Sustainable Mobility Centre, aims to contribute to decarbonising cities, traffic reduction and environmental sustainability, A2A CEO Renato Mazzoncini said.

“Europe cannot lag behind China and the US. We expect a commitment at a European level after this experimental phase,” said Mazzoncini.

The experimental phase will last until November, with tests scheduled once or twice a month. The test area covers a large part of Brescia, including the historic centre and neighbouring districts.

To move from an experimental phase to a real use of self-driving in car sharing “we need to remove the requirement for a safety driver in the car, which is allowed by European legislation,” said Matteo Sergio Savaresi of Politecnico.

READ MORE

Tesla announces major price hike for Canadian models

Tesla will raise prices of all its cars in Canada from February 1, according to notices on its Canadian website, with prices of Model 3 going up by ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Volkswagen seeks new era in Germany with old methods

Questions remain how capacity and workforce will be cut.
Motoring
1 day ago

German carmakers say Trump tariffs would hurt US consumers, industry

US President Donald Trump's tariff plans would mean higher car prices for US consumers and hit global carmakers, Germany's powerful car industry ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs New Models
  2. South African motorcycle sales grow 20.8% in 2024 news
  3. Hyundai forecasts slowing revenue growth in 2025 after Q4 miss news
  4. Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features

Latest Videos

Two killed in German park stabbing attack; suspect arrested | REUTERS
People flee in overcrowded boats as Congo rebels seize town | REUTERS