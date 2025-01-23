news

Tesla announces major price hike for Canadian models

23 January 2025 - 08:14 By Reuters
Model Y (pictured) variants will see increases of up to C$4,000 (R51,446), while all versions of Model S and X will rise by C$4,000, according to the website.
Image: Supplied

Tesla will raise prices of all its cars in Canada from February 1, according to notices on its Canadian website, with prices of Model 3 going up by as much as C$9,000 (R115,788).

Tesla did not provide a reason for the price increase.

The company does not produce cars in Canada and imports from other factories. It was not immediately clear how many cars Tesla exports to Canada from its Shanghai, China factory and its plants in the US.

The company did not respond to Reuters' request for comment outside regular business hours.

The unexpected move by Tesla to raise prices comes as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated on Tuesday that his government was ready to respond if US President Donald Trump imposed 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1.

Canada already imposes a 100% tariff on imports of electric vehicles from China, including Tesla cars manufactured in Shanghai.

