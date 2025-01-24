Tesla launches new Model Y in US, Canada and Europe

Elon Musk's Tesla launched a new higher-priced version of the Model Y, its best-selling car, in the US, Canada and Europe on Thursday, weeks after it was first released in China.
The new Model Y, a long range all-wheel drive variant, will cost $59,990 in the US (R1.1m), according to the electric vehicle maker's US website, 25% higher than its predecessor which costs $47,990 (R883,000).
The new variant comes equipped with the supervised full self-driving software, which is an optional addition in previous Model Y cars for $8,000 (R147,000).
Tesla will begin deliveries of the new car in March.
With the launch, Tesla lists four versions of the Model Y in the US, with the new car costing the most, and even higher than the performance variant.
The new variant also has redesigned exteriors, upgraded features inside and a slightly extended range of 515km, according to Tesla.
Tesla launched the Model Y in 2020 and it became the world's best-selling car in 2023. The ageing model lost sales momentum last year, hurt by competition from rivals in China, while in other markets demand for electric vehicles has weakened.
Image: Reuters
