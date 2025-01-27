news

2025 SA Car of the Year finalists announced

27 January 2025 - 11:27 By Motoring Staff
Image: Supplied

The SA Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) on Monday announced the finalists for the 2025 Car of the Year (Coty) competition, now in its 39th year.

This follows a selection process that began with 29 semifinalists evaluated by a panel of jurors.

The 17 finalists will undergo an intense three-day evaluation in Johannesburg, where their performance and capabilities will be assessed. The competition includes category winners and an overall winner, reflecting a broad range of vehicle types, from compact hatchbacks to SUVs and luxury sedans.

The Performance category features contenders from BMW, Ford and Mercedes-AMG, while the bakkie segment sees the Mitsubishi Triton and GWM P500 HEV competing for recognition.

Notably, the GWM P500 HEV is the first hybrid bakkie to reach the finalist stage, joining three other new-energy vehicles in this year’s competition: the BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance and Volvo EX30.

The luxury sedan category sees the BMW 5 Series going toe-to-toe with the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, while Toyota’s Land Cruiser Prado aims to secure a fourth Coty title for the Japanese brand. The Suzuki Swift, also a finalist for the 2025 World Car of the Year, represents the compact hatchback segment.

The Coty 2025 finalists are:

  • BMW 5 Series Sedan;
  • BMW M5;
  • BMW X3;
  • Ford Mustang GT;
  • GAC GS3 EMZOOM;
  • GWM P500 HEV;
  • Jaecoo J7;
  • Mahindra XUV300;
  • Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance;
  • Mercedes-Benz E-Class (E 220d);
  • MINI Countryman;
  • Mitsubishi Triton;
  • Omoda C9;
  • Suzuki Swift;
  • Toyota Land Cruiser Prado;
  • Volkswagen Tiguan; and
  • Volvo EX30.

Testing will take place in March at Zwartkops Raceway, with jury assessments complemented by data from Lightstone Auto, including market sales volumes and competitor pricing analysis.

The public will have the opportunity to participate through the Motor Enthusiast's Choice vote, introduced in 2024. The SAGMJ said details for public voting will be shared on social media soon.

