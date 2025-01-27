news

China issues first-of-its-kind guidelines for EV insurance

27 January 2025 - 08:20 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
On Friday China's national financial regulator issued first-of-its-kind insurance guidelines for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
On Friday China's national financial regulator issued first-of-its-kind insurance guidelines for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
Image: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

On Friday China's national financial regulator issued first-of-its-kind insurance guidelines for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

The guidelines are intended to reduce the maintenance costs of new energy vehicles and explore setting up a risk classification system for insurance models.

The guidelines address the impact on car insurance from the rapid rise of smart driving technologies and the fast iteration of models as the risk factors of vehicle driving have shifted from more human factors to factors such as technology, software and cybersecurity.

Chinese EV makers challenge EU import tariffs in court

The EU imposed hefty duties on China-made EVs at the end of October after an anti-subsidy investigation
Motoring
3 days ago

Tesla launches new Model Y in US, Canada and Europe

Model Y became the world's best-selling car in 2023 but the ageing model lost sales momentum last year
Motoring
3 days ago

Mitsubishi may not join planned Nissan-Honda merger, sources say

Development comes after Nissan and Honda said last year they would begin formal talks about the tie-up.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Corrected figures revealed for December 2024 SA car sales news
  2. Audi kicks up a snowstorm with new Q6 e-tron off-road concept New Models
  3. Porsche takes victory in 24 Hours of Daytona Motorsport
  4. 2025 SA Car of the Year finalists announced news
  5. JLR to invest £65m to meet demand for custom luxury car colours news

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...