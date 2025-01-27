news

Corrected figures revealed for December 2024 SA car sales

Naamsa says 181 fewer vehicles were sold than earlier reported

27 January 2025 - 13:22
Denis Droppa Group motoring editor
A showroom at a BMW dealership in Sandton. File photo.
Image: Reuters

Automotive umbrella body Naamsa has released corrected new vehicle sales figures for December.

After initially reporting 41,273 units for domestic sales in December, the figure has been revised downward by 181 units to 41,092 after Naamsa said two brands had erroneously reported sales and export figures for their models in December and previous months.

The adjustment results in an increase of 779 units, or a 1.9% gain, compared to the 40,250 vehicles sold in December 2023. It was initially listed as a 2.5% improvement.

“The December 2024 new passenger car market reflected a sound performance with a year-on-year volume increase of 7.5%, but in the case of light commercial vehicles, a loss of 10.3%,” Naamsa said.

Vehicle export sales in December at 29,935 units reflected an increase of 2,836 units, or a gain of 10.5% compared to the 27,099 vehicles exported during December 2023.

For the first time since Covid-19-affected 2020, vehicle exports decreased in 2024 to 390,845 units, down 2.2%. That was slightly lower than the record 399,809 units of 2023.

Sales of medium commercial vehicles for December 2024 reported at 648 units have been adjusted upwards with an increase of 10 units to a corrected 658 units. Sales of heavy commercial vehicles and buses have been corrected with an increase of one unit to 1,715.

