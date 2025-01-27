Eight teams are represented in both series including McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine, Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams and Sauber. Ferrari and Aston Martin are sadly absent.
The entry-level (£44.99 or R1,041.68) Sprint Race oval circuit features a throttle pedal booster and lap counter while the longer and more deluxe Grand Prix oval circuit (£79.99 or R1,852.06) ups the racing ante with an additional overtaking lane and a pair of manual DRS diverters.
Visit www.hotwheels.com/formula1 for more information.
Hot Wheels expands its pocket-sized Formula 1 collection
Hot Wheels has announced the expansion of its Formula 1 collection with the addition of eight new 1:64 scale model cars that can be paired to two unique track sets.
Though the Singles models are the cheapest way onto the grid — Hot Wheels said they are priced at £2.30 (R53.25) in the UK — the more expensive Premium models (£11.50 or R266.27) are probably worth the extra investment as they offer Formula 1 fans more detailed liveries, a metal body and chassis, Pirelli branded tyres and a driver squeezed inside the teeny cockpit. They also include a display plinth and specialised packaging enhance their collectability.
