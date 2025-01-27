news

Hot Wheels expands its pocket-sized Formula 1 collection

27 January 2025 - 11:06 By Motoring Staff
Premium models get more detailed liveries, a metal body and chassis, Pirelli branded tyres and a driver squeezed inside the teeny cockpit.
Image: Supplied

Hot Wheels has announced the expansion of its Formula 1 collection with the addition of eight new 1:64 scale model cars that can be paired to two unique track sets. 

Though the Singles models are the cheapest way onto the grid — Hot Wheels said they are priced at £2.30 (R53.25) in the UK — the more expensive Premium models (£11.50 or R266.27) are probably worth the extra investment as they offer Formula 1 fans more detailed liveries, a metal body and chassis, Pirelli branded tyres and a driver squeezed inside the teeny cockpit. They also include a display plinth and specialised packaging enhance their collectability.

Eight teams are represented in both series including McLaren, Red Bull, Mercedes, Alpine, Haas, Racing Bulls, Williams and Sauber. Ferrari and Aston Martin are sadly absent. 

The entry-level (£44.99 or R1,041.68) Sprint Race oval circuit features a throttle pedal booster and lap counter while the longer and more deluxe Grand Prix oval circuit (£79.99 or R1,852.06) ups the racing ante with an additional overtaking lane and a pair of manual DRS diverters.  

Visit www.hotwheels.com/formula1 for more information.

READ MORE:

Red Bull makes Nascar comeback with Shane van Gisbergen

Red Bull is known for its involvement in Formula 1 and other motorsports endeavours around the world, but the energy drink company is making a return ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

JLR to invest £65m to meet demand for custom luxury car colours

Jaguar Land Rover will invest £65m (R1.50bn) to expand its luxury paint services in the UK and Slovakia to meet increased demand for personalised ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Twin-turbo Land Rover Defender Octa is a dust and tarmac buster extraordinaire

We bring you Africa's first published driving impressions of the new performance off-roader on our roads
Motoring
2 days ago
Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

