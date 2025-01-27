news

JLR to invest £65m to meet demand for custom luxury car colours

27 January 2025 - 08:20 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will invest £65m (R1.50bn) to expand its luxury paint services in the UK and Slovakia to meet increased demand for personalised cars from high-end clients, it said on Monday.

The luxury car maker joins rival Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a unit of BMW, in trying to cash in on the trend.

JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour, including those matching their private jets or yachts.

The company will open new paint facilities in Castle Bromwich, West Midlands and Nitra, Slovakia.

Rolls-Royce said earlier this month it will invest £300m (R6.92bn) to focus more on bespoke cars, featuring anything from gold sculptures to mother-of-pearl artwork.

