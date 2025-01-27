news

Tesla backs court action over EU tariffs on Chinese EVs

27 January 2025 - 15:57 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla has joined BMW and Chinese producers in filing a challenge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, according to a filing on the court's website on Monday.
Tesla has joined BMW and Chinese producers in filing a challenge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, according to a filing on the court's website on Monday.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Tesla has joined BMW and Chinese producers in filing a challenge at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) against EU tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, according to a filing on the court's website on Monday.

The challenge will open a new front in Brussels' conflict with Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and ally of US President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the EU stepped up its probe into Musk's social media platform X over content moderation.

The EU imposed tariffs on China-made EVs at the end of October after an anti-subsidy investigation. The rate for Tesla was 7.8%, lower than any of its competitors.

The court document showed the US car maker lodged its complaint at the General Court, the lower of two CJEU chambers, last Wednesday, the deadline for filing challenges. Proceedings at the General Court last on average 18 months and can be appealed.

No further details of the cases were given.

BMW, Chinese electric vehicle makers BYD, Geely and SAIC, and auto sector body CCCME have also challenged the EU's import tariffs at the court.

READ MORE

Corrected figures revealed for December 2024 SA car sales

Naamsa says 181 fewer vehicles were sold than earlier reported
Motoring
9 hours ago

2025 SA Car of the Year finalists announced

The 17 finalists will undergo an intense three-day evaluation in Johannesburg, where their performance and capabilities will be assessed.
Motoring
11 hours ago

Trump administration reviewing US automatic emergency braking rule

A US auto safety agency said on Friday it is reconsidering a landmark rule from the administration of former president Joe Biden requiring nearly all ...
Motoring
14 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport local pricing and specs revealed New Models
  2. After lacklustre 2024, Tesla investors bank on low-cost model news
  3. Corrected figures revealed for December 2024 SA car sales news
  4. Alpine teams up with Pramac in MotoGP move Motorsport
  5. Tesla backs court action over EU tariffs on Chinese EVs news

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...