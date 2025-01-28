AA backtracks and calls for zero-alcohol driving in SA

This week, however, the AA backtracked and sent out a press release entitled “A life is worth more than a beer” in which it said lowering the blood alcohol threshold in SA to zero is essential to significantly reducing road fatalities.
“To succeed in implementing this zero-tolerance initiative, it is critical to institute rigorous enforcement measures. It is time for decisive, concrete actions to protect lives and ensure that our roads are safe for everyone — motorists, passengers and pedestrians alike,” it said.
It referenced the 2024/25 festive season, in which authorities arrested about 9,550 motorists, with about 3,840 charged for drunk driving offences.
“These figures clearly highlight the ineffectiveness of the current blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit. This ineffectiveness raises concerns about the safety of our roads and supports our call for a comprehensive zero-tolerance policy towards drinking and driving, coupled with much stricter penalties for offenders, such as immediate detention,” said the AA this week. “Numerous studies indicate that alcohol intoxication is a significant contributing factor to a high percentage of fatal crashes caused by driver error throughout South Africa.
“These accidents contribute to an estimated financial burden of R18.2bn, encompassing healthcare costs, property damage and lost productivity. The presence of alcohol accentuates the severity of crash-related injuries and negatively affects clinical and survival outcomes. Alcohol consumption deteriorates cognitive functions and psychomotor skills necessary for safe driving.
“It impairs reaction times, diverts attention, reduces visual capacity, and compromises judgment and cognitive function. These impairments lead to poor decision-making regarding seat belt use and driving speeds, further compromising road safety.”
Under the current law, if you are caught drunk driving you could be arrested and fined between R2,000 and R120,000 and/or be given a prison sentence up six years. You may also lose your driver's licence or have it suspended, and you will have a criminal record.
AA backtracks and calls for zero-alcohol driving in SA
AA formerly opposed zero-alcohol limit for drivers but now says ‘a life is worth more than a beer’
Image: GALLO
The Automobile Association (AA) has called for a zero-alcohol limit for drivers in South Africa, saying it would significantly reduce the number of road accidents.
This goes against the AA’s previous opposition to an outright ban on drinking and driving. In 2020 the association said the proposed National Road Traffic Amendment Bill, which sought to reduce the legal blood alcohol limits for drivers to zero would “criminalise innocent motorists and was unlikely to have the results authorities think it will”.
At the time the AA said that someone who was using medication which contains alcohol would be arrested, charged and possibly prosecuted for having a small dose of alcohol in their blood while their driving ability had not been impaired.
It said the proposed bill would make motorists soft targets for traffic law enforcers, and the desired outcomes of improved road safety would not be met.
“Simply drafting legislation does not equate to meaningful road safety intervention and other more important steps must be taken. These include a more intense, widespread and constant focus on national road safety education, an increase in the number of traffic law enforcement officers, and improved prosecution of current drunk driver cases,” said the AA.
The portfolio committee on transport agreed with the AA and in 2022 rejected the government proposal to reduce the allowable alcohol limit for drivers to zero. The law remains that motorists can drive with a blood-alcohol level not higher than 0.05g per 100ml of blood — or 0.02g per 100ml for a professional driver.
24 arrested as uMhlathuze cracks down on drinking and disorderly behaviour in public
This week, however, the AA backtracked and sent out a press release entitled “A life is worth more than a beer” in which it said lowering the blood alcohol threshold in SA to zero is essential to significantly reducing road fatalities.
“To succeed in implementing this zero-tolerance initiative, it is critical to institute rigorous enforcement measures. It is time for decisive, concrete actions to protect lives and ensure that our roads are safe for everyone — motorists, passengers and pedestrians alike,” it said.
It referenced the 2024/25 festive season, in which authorities arrested about 9,550 motorists, with about 3,840 charged for drunk driving offences.
“These figures clearly highlight the ineffectiveness of the current blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit. This ineffectiveness raises concerns about the safety of our roads and supports our call for a comprehensive zero-tolerance policy towards drinking and driving, coupled with much stricter penalties for offenders, such as immediate detention,” said the AA this week. “Numerous studies indicate that alcohol intoxication is a significant contributing factor to a high percentage of fatal crashes caused by driver error throughout South Africa.
“These accidents contribute to an estimated financial burden of R18.2bn, encompassing healthcare costs, property damage and lost productivity. The presence of alcohol accentuates the severity of crash-related injuries and negatively affects clinical and survival outcomes. Alcohol consumption deteriorates cognitive functions and psychomotor skills necessary for safe driving.
“It impairs reaction times, diverts attention, reduces visual capacity, and compromises judgment and cognitive function. These impairments lead to poor decision-making regarding seat belt use and driving speeds, further compromising road safety.”
Under the current law, if you are caught drunk driving you could be arrested and fined between R2,000 and R120,000 and/or be given a prison sentence up six years. You may also lose your driver's licence or have it suspended, and you will have a criminal record.
READ MORE:
Western Cape had a 15% decrease in fatal festive season road collisions
More than 1,500 people died on the roads during the festive season
As festive road death toll rises, AA suggests regular testing of vehicles
Active policing needed to cut carnage on roads
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos