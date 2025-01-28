news

Armormax launches nationwide roadshow with armoured Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

28 January 2025 - 10:02 By Motoring Staff
The B4 armoured Prado, which adds roughly 180kg to the vehicle’s weight and offers protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum, will visit dealers and customers during the roadshow.
Image: Supplied

Armoured vehicle specialist Armormax has announced a nationwide roadshow to promote its fifth-generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado equipped with B4 ballistic protection.

The initiative aims to showcase the armoured vehicle’s capabilities while providing education on the growing armoured vehicle market to Toyota dealerships across the country.

The B4 armoured Prado, which adds roughly 180kg to the vehicle’s weight and offers protection against handguns up to a .44 Magnum, will visit dealers and customers during the roadshow. Armormax plans to highlight the vehicle’s functionality and off-road capability by integrating stops at key natural landmarks and activities popular among Prado owners.

Marketing manager Michael Broom said the roadshow will address common misconceptions about armoured vehicles.

“We’ve found misinformation about armoured vehicles is prevalent. By engaging directly with dealer networks, we aim to dispel myths and ensure dealership staff are equipped to answer customer inquiries in the growing market segment,” he said.

The company will provide regular updates on the roadshow’s progress via its Facebook and Instagram pages.

