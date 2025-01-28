news

VW India faced customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion case, sources say

28 January 2025 - 13:56 By Reuters
The setback comes as VW is trying to turnaround its sales in the world's third-largest car market with new launches and planned future investments amid growing competition from domestic players.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Some air shipments of car components by Volkswagen India were briefly held up by customs authorities in Mumbai due to a $1.4bn (R26.13bn) tax demand, leading to delays in spare parts supplies at dealerships, people familiar with the matter said.

The setback comes as the German carmaker is trying to turn around its sales in the world's third-largest car market with new launches and planned future investments amid growing competition from domestic players Tata and Mahindra and foreign rivals Hyundai.

India issued a notice in September to Volkswagen's local unit for allegedly evading taxes by wilfully “misdeclaring and misclassifying” its imports and paying less tax on components for its Audi, VW and Skoda brand cars.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has previously said it complies with all laws and regulations and is co-operating with the authorities on the allegations.

The delay, comprising more than 50 shipments of mainly spare parts, is related to the tax call by Indian authorities, said two of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter, including a government official.

The company was expected to provide bank guarantees against the incoming air shipments but due to the tax issue there was a discrepancy in that amount, the government official said.

“This has now been resolved,” the official said, without disclosing details of the amount of bank guarantee.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India and the customs tax department did not respond to requests for comment.

The affected shipments mainly contained spare parts for the group's luxury brands such as Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche, and were gradually released after being held for about two weeks, according to two of the sources familiar with the matter.

At least two car dealers in India face a delay of several days in getting their consignment of spares, the two sources added.

While the total dollar value of the delayed shipments was not immediately clear, in 2024 Skoda Auto Volkswagen India imported goods worth $770m (R14.37bn), of which about 4% or $30m (R560m) was by air, according to commercially available data.

The group has less than 2% share of India's car market of about 4-million units a year.

