The company was expected to provide bank guarantees against the incoming air shipments but due to the tax issue there was a discrepancy in that amount, the government official said.
“This has now been resolved,” the official said, without disclosing details of the amount of bank guarantee.
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India and the customs tax department did not respond to requests for comment.
The affected shipments mainly contained spare parts for the group's luxury brands such as Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche, and were gradually released after being held for about two weeks, according to two of the sources familiar with the matter.
At least two car dealers in India face a delay of several days in getting their consignment of spares, the two sources added.
While the total dollar value of the delayed shipments was not immediately clear, in 2024 Skoda Auto Volkswagen India imported goods worth $770m (R14.37bn), of which about 4% or $30m (R560m) was by air, according to commercially available data.
The group has less than 2% share of India's car market of about 4-million units a year.
VW India faced customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion case, sources say
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images
