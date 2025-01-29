news

BMW expects full-year earnings margin in lower half of 6-7% target

29 January 2025 - 09:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BMW expects its fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings to be significantly below last year and its full-year margin to be in the lower half of its 6%-7% target, according to slides posted on the carmaker's website on Tuesday.
BMW expects its fourth-quarter pre-tax earnings to be significantly below last year and its full-year margin to be in the lower half of its 6%-7% target, according to slides posted on the carmaker's website on Tuesday.
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

BMW expects its fourth-quarter pretax earnings to be significantly below last year and its full-year margin to be in the lower half of its 6-7% target, according to slides posted on the carmaker's website on Tuesday.

Inflation and higher fixed costs from unwinding inventory hit its earnings in the past three months, according to the slides, leading to a year-on-year margin decline.

The slides were presented during a call with investors that was not open to the press during a closed period on company information before its annual results, which will be released on March 14.

The premium carmaker said it does not see a return to its previous profitability target of 8%-10% this year due to high raw material costs, new model rollouts and persistent weak demand in China, according to a Bernstein note to clients published after the call.

This aligns with the consensus estimate, the note added.

The group is close to fully resolving a brake issue that has affected more than 1.5-million cars worldwide, hitting full-year earnings, the note said. The issue will not affect them in 2025, it added.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday at a conference in Berlin the company will propose this week that the EU lower its tariff on US car imports to 2.5% from 10%, in line with the US import tariff.

The German carmaker cut its outlook for the year to 6-7% from 8-10% in September and reported a 61% drop in third-quarter profit, missing analyst expectations, because of slumping China sales and brake problems.

READ MORE:

BMW CEO proposes cutting EU tariff on US vehicle imports to 2.5%

BMW will propose this week that the EU lower its tariff on US car imports to 2.5% from 10%, in line with the US import tariff.
Motoring
8 hours ago

US seeks to roll back Biden-era fuel economy standards

New US transportation secretary Sean Duffy signed an order on Tuesday directing US regulators to rescind landmark fuel economy standards issued under ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Here are the best-selling electric cars in South Africa

A record number of EVs were sold in SA last year as more models were introduced and prices became more affordable.
Motoring
1 day ago

VW India faced customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion case, sources say

Some air shipments of car components by Volkswagen India were briefly held up by customs authorities in Mumbai due to a $1.4bn (R26.13bn) tax ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | GWM Tank 300 serves off-road swagger at a keen price Reviews
  2. Lewis Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari during testing at Barcelona track Motorsport
  3. Toyota's subdued forecast for 2025 reflects tough times in motor industry Features
  4. F1 governing body drops Johnny Herbert as steward Motorsport
  5. Updated BMW iX gets sportier styling and extra performance New Models

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby