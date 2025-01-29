BMW expects its fourth-quarter pretax earnings to be significantly below last year and its full-year margin to be in the lower half of its 6-7% target, according to slides posted on the carmaker's website on Tuesday.
Inflation and higher fixed costs from unwinding inventory hit its earnings in the past three months, according to the slides, leading to a year-on-year margin decline.
The slides were presented during a call with investors that was not open to the press during a closed period on company information before its annual results, which will be released on March 14.
The premium carmaker said it does not see a return to its previous profitability target of 8%-10% this year due to high raw material costs, new model rollouts and persistent weak demand in China, according to a Bernstein note to clients published after the call.
This aligns with the consensus estimate, the note added.
The group is close to fully resolving a brake issue that has affected more than 1.5-million cars worldwide, hitting full-year earnings, the note said. The issue will not affect them in 2025, it added.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday at a conference in Berlin the company will propose this week that the EU lower its tariff on US car imports to 2.5% from 10%, in line with the US import tariff.
The German carmaker cut its outlook for the year to 6-7% from 8-10% in September and reported a 61% drop in third-quarter profit, missing analyst expectations, because of slumping China sales and brake problems.
BMW expects full-year earnings margin in lower half of 6-7% target
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images
BMW expects its fourth-quarter pretax earnings to be significantly below last year and its full-year margin to be in the lower half of its 6-7% target, according to slides posted on the carmaker's website on Tuesday.
Inflation and higher fixed costs from unwinding inventory hit its earnings in the past three months, according to the slides, leading to a year-on-year margin decline.
The slides were presented during a call with investors that was not open to the press during a closed period on company information before its annual results, which will be released on March 14.
The premium carmaker said it does not see a return to its previous profitability target of 8%-10% this year due to high raw material costs, new model rollouts and persistent weak demand in China, according to a Bernstein note to clients published after the call.
This aligns with the consensus estimate, the note added.
The group is close to fully resolving a brake issue that has affected more than 1.5-million cars worldwide, hitting full-year earnings, the note said. The issue will not affect them in 2025, it added.
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday at a conference in Berlin the company will propose this week that the EU lower its tariff on US car imports to 2.5% from 10%, in line with the US import tariff.
The German carmaker cut its outlook for the year to 6-7% from 8-10% in September and reported a 61% drop in third-quarter profit, missing analyst expectations, because of slumping China sales and brake problems.
READ MORE:
BMW CEO proposes cutting EU tariff on US vehicle imports to 2.5%
US seeks to roll back Biden-era fuel economy standards
Here are the best-selling electric cars in South Africa
VW India faced customs clearance delays over alleged tax evasion case, sources say
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos