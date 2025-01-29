Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its CFO, the electric vehicle (EV) maker said on Tuesday, more than a year after Sherry House stepped down from the role.
Boussaid was previously group CFO of Belgium-listed steel and coatings technology company NV Bekaert SA and contributed to reducing debt load from July 2019 to October 2024, Lucid said.
The move comes as Lucid ramps up production of the Lucid Gravity SUV in a bid to expand its customer base.
Lucid said interim CFO Gagan Dhingra will continue as chief accounting officer and be promoted to senior vice-president, finance and accounting. He will report to Boussaid when the new CFO assumes the position on February 25.
The EV maker, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, is set to report quarterly results on February 25.
Former Alphabet executive House, who served as Lucid's CFO from 2021 until December 2023, joined Ford Motor as vice-president of finance and is set to take over the CFO role early this year.
Earlier this month, Lucid beat estimates for quarterly vehicle deliveries thanks to lower prices and cheaper financing offers aimed at driving demand.
Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO
Image: Supplied
Lucid Group has named veteran finance professional Taoufiq Boussaid as its CFO, the electric vehicle (EV) maker said on Tuesday, more than a year after Sherry House stepped down from the role.
Boussaid was previously group CFO of Belgium-listed steel and coatings technology company NV Bekaert SA and contributed to reducing debt load from July 2019 to October 2024, Lucid said.
The move comes as Lucid ramps up production of the Lucid Gravity SUV in a bid to expand its customer base.
Lucid said interim CFO Gagan Dhingra will continue as chief accounting officer and be promoted to senior vice-president, finance and accounting. He will report to Boussaid when the new CFO assumes the position on February 25.
The EV maker, backed by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, is set to report quarterly results on February 25.
Former Alphabet executive House, who served as Lucid's CFO from 2021 until December 2023, joined Ford Motor as vice-president of finance and is set to take over the CFO role early this year.
Earlier this month, Lucid beat estimates for quarterly vehicle deliveries thanks to lower prices and cheaper financing offers aimed at driving demand.
MORE:
Mercedes-Benz backs Geely in legal fight against EU tariffs on China EVs
US seeks to roll back Biden-era fuel economy standards
Mercedes 1955 'streamliner' set to smash F1 record at auction
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos