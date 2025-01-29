Mercedes-Benz has joined its Chinese joint venture partner Geely's legal challenge at the Court of Justice of the EU against tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs), a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The luxury carmaker produces the Smart vehicle in China via a joint venture with Geely, which faces 18.8% tariffs on imports of China-made EVs to Europe.
Mercedes-Benz backs Geely in legal fight against EU tariffs on China EVs
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
