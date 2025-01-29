news

Mercedes-Benz backs Geely in legal fight against EU tariffs on China EVs

29 January 2025 - 09:02 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mercedes-Benz has joined its Chinese joint venture partner Geely's legal challenge at the Court of Justice of the EU against tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Mercedes-Benz has joined its Chinese joint venture partner Geely's legal challenge at the Court of Justice of the EU against tariffs on China-made electric vehicles, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz has joined its Chinese joint venture partner Geely's legal challenge at the Court of Justice of the EU against tariffs on China-made electric vehicles (EVs), a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The luxury carmaker produces the Smart vehicle in China via a joint venture with Geely, which faces 18.8% tariffs on imports of China-made EVs to Europe.

READ MORE:

US seeks to roll back Biden-era fuel economy standards

New US transportation secretary Sean Duffy signed an order on Tuesday directing US regulators to rescind landmark fuel economy standards issued under ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

AA backtracks and calls for zero-alcohol driving in SA

AA formerly opposed zero-alcohol limit for drivers but now says ‘a life is worth more than a beer’
Motoring
1 day ago

Porsche Taycan GTS sets new world record for longest drift on ice

Porsche Experience announced on Tuesday that instructor Jens Richter had set a new Guinness World Record for the longest uninterrupted drift on ice ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. REVIEW | GWM Tank 300 serves off-road swagger at a keen price Reviews
  2. Lewis Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari during testing at Barcelona track Motorsport
  3. Toyota's subdued forecast for 2025 reflects tough times in motor industry Features
  4. F1 governing body drops Johnny Herbert as steward Motorsport
  5. Updated BMW iX gets sportier styling and extra performance New Models

Latest Videos

Musa Khawula abandons bail
Lucky Lekgwathi and Katlego Mphela expect ‘young guns’ to shine in Soweto derby