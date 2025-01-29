news

Volvo buys Northvolt's stake in EV battery venture NOVO

29 January 2025 - 12:25 By Reuters
Volvo has signed a deal to buy Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture NOVO Energy, the Swedish carmaker said on Wednesday.
Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Volvo Cars has signed an agreement to buy struggling Swedish battery maker Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture NOVO Energy, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Wednesday, without disclosing the price.

