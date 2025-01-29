Volvo has signed a deal to buy Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture NOVO Energy, the Swedish carmaker said on Wednesday. Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Volvo Cars has signed an agreement to buy struggling Swedish battery maker Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture NOVO Energy, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Wednesday, without disclosing the price.
Volvo buys Northvolt's stake in EV battery venture NOVO
Image: Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Volvo Cars has signed an agreement to buy struggling Swedish battery maker Northvolt's stake in their joint battery venture NOVO Energy, the Sweden-based carmaker said on Wednesday, without disclosing the price.
READ MORE:
Lucid names Taoufiq Boussaid as CFO
Mercedes-Benz backs Geely in legal fight against EU tariffs on China EVs
BMW CEO proposes cutting EU tariff on US vehicle imports to 2.5%
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos