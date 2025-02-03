news

Audi SA appoints Ricci Birchfield as new head of marketing and PR

03 February 2025 - 11:54 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Audi South Africa management team (from left to right): Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa; Ashley Reddy, head of aftersales and dealer network management; Ricci Birchfield, head of marketing, product and PR; and Asif Hoosen, head of retail, planning and supply chain.
The Audi South Africa management team (from left to right): Sascha Sauer, head of Audi South Africa; Ashley Reddy, head of aftersales and dealer network management; Ricci Birchfield, head of marketing, product and PR; and Asif Hoosen, head of retail, planning and supply chain.
Image: Supplied

Audi South Africa on Monday announced it has appointed Ricci Birchfield as its new head of marketing, product and PR. He has more than 18 years' experience in the automotive industry, focusing on marketing, digital strategy and business transformation.

Previously, Birchfield was head of digital business market relations at Audi AG in Germany, overseeing communication and collaboration for global digital initiatives. He has also held roles at Audi South Africa, contributing to brand management and digital transformation.

Most recently, he was head of technology and business strategy at Volkswagen Group Africa, where he worked on digital transformation and business strategy development.

In his new role, Birchfield will oversee marketing and product initiatives with a focus on customer experience and brand positioning.

“Coming back to Audi in this role is a special moment for me, not only because of the opportunity to be part of a fantastic team that shapes the Four Rings in South Africa, but because I get to work on a brand that aligns with my core values,” said Ricci. 

“It is an iconic brand with a progressive spirit. A brand that’s rooted in ‘Vorsprung’, challenging the status quo and having a mindset of constant advancement. This is Audi.”

MORE:

VW sues India to overturn ‘enormous’ $1.4bn tax claim

Volkswagen has sued Indian authorities to quash an "impossibly enormous" tax demand of $1.4bn (R26.56bn), arguing the ask is contradictory to New ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Ferrari ploughs into pedestrians in Cape Town, claiming one life

Tragedy struck the Cape Town CBD in the early hours of Saturday morning when a Ferrari collided with several pedestrians on Buitengracht Street, near ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Interest rate cut is good news for car buyers, says Naamsa

Further rate cuts should boost new car sales in 2025, says Mikel Mabasa
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa has a new favourite car as January sales grow news
  2. Tesla loses market share in Sweden, Norway as Musk looms large news
  3. DSFK K01S bakkie and C35 panel van launched in SA New Models
  4. Ford Performance unveils two exciting new V8 crate engines news
  5. Stellantis shakes up management, structure as CEO search continues news

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges