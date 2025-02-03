Audi South Africa on Monday announced it has appointed Ricci Birchfield as its new head of marketing, product and PR. He has more than 18 years' experience in the automotive industry, focusing on marketing, digital strategy and business transformation.
Previously, Birchfield was head of digital business market relations at Audi AG in Germany, overseeing communication and collaboration for global digital initiatives. He has also held roles at Audi South Africa, contributing to brand management and digital transformation.
Most recently, he was head of technology and business strategy at Volkswagen Group Africa, where he worked on digital transformation and business strategy development.
In his new role, Birchfield will oversee marketing and product initiatives with a focus on customer experience and brand positioning.
“Coming back to Audi in this role is a special moment for me, not only because of the opportunity to be part of a fantastic team that shapes the Four Rings in South Africa, but because I get to work on a brand that aligns with my core values,” said Ricci.
“It is an iconic brand with a progressive spirit. A brand that’s rooted in ‘Vorsprung’, challenging the status quo and having a mindset of constant advancement. This is Audi.”
Audi SA appoints Ricci Birchfield as new head of marketing and PR
Image: Supplied
