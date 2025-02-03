news

Ford Performance unveils two exciting new V8 crate engines

Only the Mustang Dark Horse 5.0l Coyote V8 is street legal

03 February 2025 - 13:28 By Motoring Staff
The 7.3l Megazilla 2.0 makes up to 735kW.
Image: Ford Performance

Ford Performance has added two new high-performance additions to its crate motor range. Engineered to bring more power to street and off-road enthusiasts alike, these exciting new engines debut as a growing number of owners opt to modify their vehicles.

First up is the supercharged 7.3l Megazilla 2.0 engine, which features forged pistons and connecting rods, a steel crank, ported and polished cylinder heads and upgraded valve springs. Bolted to a Gen 6 3.0l Whipple Supercharger, Ford says it produces up to 735kW. Unfortunately it’s only available for competition use, like for desert racing pre-runners and drag strip dominators, so don't get any ideas about shoehorning it into your daily. 

Ford Performance is offering the Mustang Dark Horse's 5.0l Coyote V8 paired to a 3.0l supercharger.
Image: Ford Performance

For those who want something street legal, Ford Performance is offering the Mustang Dark Horse's 5.0l Coyote V8 paired to a 3.0l supercharger. Wired to a reprogrammed powertrain control module, this formidable unit offers a claimed 595+kW and 834Nm of torque. Peace of mind is provided by a two-year or 40,000km limited warranty. 

Both the supercharged 5.0l Coyote V8 and the 7.3l Megazilla 2.0 will be available to order through Ford Performance Parts in the fourth quarter of 2025.

