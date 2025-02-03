Ford Performance unveils two exciting new V8 crate engines

Ford Performance has added two new high-performance additions to its crate motor range. Engineered to bring more power to street and off-road enthusiasts alike, these exciting new engines debut as a growing number of owners opt to modify their vehicles.

First up is the supercharged 7.3l Megazilla 2.0 engine, which features forged pistons and connecting rods, a steel crank, ported and polished cylinder heads and upgraded valve springs. Bolted to a Gen 6 3.0l Whipple Supercharger, Ford says it produces up to 735kW. Unfortunately it’s only available for competition use, like for desert racing pre-runners and drag strip dominators, so don't get any ideas about shoehorning it into your daily.