Mabasa warned that while the inflation outlook for the second half of the year remains positive, new inflation risks had emerged, including the anticipated rise in tariffs on trade and an electricity tariff increase of 12.74% for implementation on April 1.
“However, early indicators suggest a potential turning point for the new vehicle market in 2025, driven by stronger economic prospects, growing consumer and business confidence, and improving new vehicle sales data.”
Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite brand last month with 12,152 sales, but Suzuki (6,399) overtook Volkswagen (5,676) for second place. Suzuki’s performance was driven by the new-generation Swift hatchback hitting the top of the charts as Mzansi’s top-selling model for the first time, bumping the Toyota Hilux from its long-held position.
Hyundai was fourth on 2,760 units followed by Ford (2,467), Chery (1,913), GWM (1,756), Isuzu (1,733), Mahindra (1,463), Kia (1,428), Renault (1,409), BMW group (1,184), Nissan (1,162), Omoda and Jaecoo (743) and Jetour (451) rounding out the top 15.
TOP 30 SELLING MODELS — JANUARY 2025
- Suzuki Swift — 2,628
- Toyota Hilux — 2,557
- VW Polo Vivo — 2,549
- Toyota Starlet — 2,180
- Ford Ranger — 1,858
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,413
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,226
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,163
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,122
- Haval Jolion — 1,099
- Toyota Starlet Cross — 1,050
- Toyota Urban Cruiser — 890
- Kia Sonet — 830
- Toyota Vitz — 825
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 801
- Suzuki Fronx — 771
- VW Polo — 754
- Nissan Magnite — 698
- Toyota Fortuner — 652
- Suzuki Ertiga — 637
- Toyota Hi-Ace — 559
- VW T-Cross — 555
- Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 531
- Omoda C5 — 517
- Mahindra 3XO — 494
- Renault Kwid — 477
- Renault Triber — 472
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 413
- Suzuki Baleno — 406
- Renault Kiger — 396
South Africa has a new favourite car as January sales grow
Image: Supplied
The positive momentum of the fourth quarter of 2024 continued into January, with new vehicle sales posting a healthy increase.
According to motor industry umbrella body Naamsa, the 46,398 units sold in South Africa last month reflected a 10.4% gain over January 2024. Though the overall market was up due to an 18.3% increase in passenger car sales to 34,530 units, commercial vehicle sales remained depressed as per the recent trend. Light commercials, including bakkies and minibuses, decreased 9.1% to 9,901 units compared to January 2024.
“The positive start to the year, marked by higher new vehicle sales, a further interest rate cut of 25 basis points during the month, and well-controlled inflation, along with promising prospects for a significantly improved domestic economic outlook, all contribute to a sense of optimism as we embark on 2025,” said Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa.
“The possibility of further interest rate cuts by the central bank in 2025 would not only enhance vehicle affordability but also foster a revival in business and consumer sentiment. The South African Reserve Bank projects a notable improvement in the country’s GDP growth rate of 1.5% for 2025, with some commentators even projecting even more optimistic figures of about 2%.”
Export sales increased by 29.7% to 25,348 units in January compared to the same month last year.
Here are the best-selling electric cars in South Africa
TOP 30 SELLING MODELS — JANUARY 2025
