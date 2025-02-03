news

VW counts on talks to avoid trade conflict over Trump tariffs

03 February 2025 - 08:06 By Reuters
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen is counting on talks to avoid trade conflict, Europe's biggest carmaker said on Sunday, after US President Donald Trump ordered tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China.

The company's Puebla factory is Mexico's largest and one of the biggest in the Volkswagen Group, making nearly 350,000 cars in 2023, including the Jetta, Tiguan and Taos models, all for export to the US.

"We are assessing any potential effects on the automotive industry and our company as a result of the announced tariffs," Volkswagen's statement said.

"We are counting on constructive talks between the trading partners to ensure planning security and economic stability and to avoid a trade conflict."

Trump said the 25% levy on Canadian and Mexican imports, and an additional 10% tax on Chinese goods, would come into force on Tuesday.

German car lobby VDA said on Saturday the tariffs are a significant setback for rule-based global trade and could have repercussions on jobs in Germany and Europe.

Volkswagen is the most exposed to tariffs among German carmakers. Analysts at investment bank Stifel have said 65% of the cars Volkswagen sells in the US would no longer be competitive if duties were added to Mexican imports.

