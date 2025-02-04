news

Audi announces revision of its model naming strategy

The marque is returning to its traditional nomenclature

04 February 2025 - 10:04 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Audi said the latest revision is the result of intensive discussions; it also follows the wishes of its customers as well as feedback from its international dealers.
Audi said the latest revision is the result of intensive discussions; it also follows the wishes of its customers as well as feedback from its international dealers.
Image: Supplied

Audi on Monday announced yet another revision to its model naming strategy. 

In 2023 the German carmaker decided its electric models would all use even numbers (for instance A6), while petrol and diesel powered models would make use of uneven numbers (such as A5). 

This has now been scrapped in favour of the marque's traditional nomenclature, whereby a letter and number represent a vehicle's size/position in Audi's line-up. The letters A and Q continue to signify the distinction between low-floor and high-floor vehicles, while the numbers (currently 1 to 8) enable a classification independent of the powertrain fitted. 

This means electric models can share the same combination of letters and numbers with combustion vehicles. Differentiation is achieved using the body style (Avant, Sedan or Sportback) and the already established powertrain code (e-tron, TFSI e, TFSI or TDI).

The first new model to use this nomenclature will be the combustion-engine-equipped Audi A6: a vehicle that stands for the brand’s long and successful history in the full-size segment and will be revealed globally on March 4. Thanks to the powertrain code, the A6 Avant TFSI for example, will be clearly differentiated from the all-electric A6 Avant e-tron.

Audi said retroactive name changes are planned concerning models already on sale.

Tesla loses market share in Sweden, Norway as Musk looms large

Tesla lost market share in Sweden and Norway in January, car registration data showed on Monday as the US electric vehicle maker faces a test of ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

South Africa has a new favourite car as January sales grow

Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite brand last month, but Suzuki overtook Volkswagen for second place.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Mercedes ‘streamliner’ fetches record €51m at auction

A streamlined Mercedes raced by Formula One greats Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio in 1955 set a record for a grand prix car on Saturday, ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Fill up now, big fuel price hikes to hit at midnight news
  2. Ferrari aims for more gains in 2025 after strong 2024 results news
  3. REVIEW | Is the Audi Q3 Sportback worth its hefty premium? Reviews
  4. Trump tariff drama carries high stakes for US carmakers and buyers news
  5. Two Cape Town taxi drivers arrested for fines totalling nearly R400,000 news

Latest Videos

SA Idols 4: Motivational, mad, melodramatic Mara
The story behind the twins who reunited amid crowds in Gaza | REUTERS