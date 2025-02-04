Audi announces revision of its model naming strategy

Audi on Monday announced yet another revision to its model naming strategy.

In 2023 the German carmaker decided its electric models would all use even numbers (for instance A6), while petrol and diesel powered models would make use of uneven numbers (such as A5).

This has now been scrapped in favour of the marque's traditional nomenclature, whereby a letter and number represent a vehicle's size/position in Audi's line-up. The letters A and Q continue to signify the distinction between low-floor and high-floor vehicles, while the numbers (currently 1 to 8) enable a classification independent of the powertrain fitted.

This means electric models can share the same combination of letters and numbers with combustion vehicles. Differentiation is achieved using the body style (Avant, Sedan or Sportback) and the already established powertrain code (e-tron, TFSI e, TFSI or TDI).

The first new model to use this nomenclature will be the combustion-engine-equipped Audi A6: a vehicle that stands for the brand’s long and successful history in the full-size segment and will be revealed globally on March 4. Thanks to the powertrain code, the A6 Avant TFSI for example, will be clearly differentiated from the all-electric A6 Avant e-tron.

Audi said retroactive name changes are planned concerning models already on sale.