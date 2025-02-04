news

Ferrari aims for more gains in 2025 after strong 2024 results

04 February 2025 - 14:19 By Reuters
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari says its revenues and core earnings will rise this year.
Image: Supplied

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari said on Tuesday its revenues and core earnings will rise by at least 5% this year, supported by strong product delivery and demand for personal touches to vehicles, having met targets for 2024.

The Italian company said it expected its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to grow this year to at least €2.68bn (R51.89bn) vs a €2.56bn (R49.57bn) result in full-year 2024.

Last year's EBITDA result compares with Ferrari's forecast for a result of at least €2.50bn R48.43bn)

CEO Benedetto Vigna said a strong product mix and a growing demand for personalisations had driven the results in 2024.

“On these solid foundations we expect further robust growth in 2025,” he said, adding this would allow Ferrari to meet one year in advance the high-end of most of its profitability targets set for 2026.

Personalisations refer to finishing touches Ferrari buyers add, and pay for, to their cars, and mainly relate to paint, liveries and use of carbon.

Milan-listed shares in the company reversed limited losses after results were published and were up 3.2% by 1200 GMT.

