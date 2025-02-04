Germany's ZF, a major auto supplier exporting from Mexico to the US, said on Monday it expected to pass at least some of the cost of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Mexican imports onto consumers via higher prices.
"No company in the supply chain can afford to absorb the cost increases," a spokesperson said to Reuters, adding talks were ongoing with US customers over how to mitigate the impact.
Germany’s ZF expects to hike prices to cover US tariffs on Mexican imports
Image: Supplied
