Porsche moves to end CFO, sales chief contracts

04 February 2025 - 11:50 By Reuters
Porsche's supervisory board has started talks to end finance chief Lutz Meschke's and sales executive Detlev von Platen's contracts early, the German luxury carmaker said on Saturday, as it struggles to boost flagging earnings and weak sales in China.
Image: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images

Porsche's supervisory board has started talks to end finance chief Lutz Meschke's and sales executive Detlev von Platen's contracts early, the German luxury carmaker said in a statement late on Saturday, as it struggles to boost flagging earnings and weak sales in China.

German large circulation newspaper Bild was first to report on the talks, with Porsche releasing a statement shortly after that.

Porsche declined to give any further comment to Reuters.

Both managers have been criticised for the company's poor performance and weak share price, the newspaper said.

In October, the carmaker said it would cut costs as it is struggling with a weakening economy and growing competition in China, the world's largest automotive market, and a slower-than-expected electric vehicle transition.

Porsche's shares, having initially performed strongly after their debut in September 2022, and even outperforming its parent Volkswagen by market capitalisation, closed on the last trading day on Friday 30% lower than the IPO price.

Volkswagen finds itself amid a massive restructuring and plans to cut more than 35,000 jobs in the future, seeking to regain ground from cheaper Chinese rivals amid weak demand in Europe and a slower-than-expected adoption of electric vehicles.

Audi announces revision of its model naming strategy

The previous distinction between electric vehicles and models with combustion engines according to their number no longer applies.
Motoring
5 hours ago

Germany’s ZF expects to hike prices to cover US tariffs on Mexican imports

Germany's ZF, a major auto supplier exporting from Mexico to the US, said on Monday it expected to pass at least some of the cost of tariffs imposed ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Tesla loses market share in Sweden, Norway as Musk looms large

Tesla lost market share in Sweden and Norway in January, car registration data showed on Monday as the US electric vehicle maker faces a test of ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
