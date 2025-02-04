Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it has launched a new in-car fragrance, Rolls-Royce Scent, available in its flagship Phantom model.
Developed by the British luxury carmaker's in-house perfumer, the fragrance is designed to complement the natural aromas of materials used in the construction of the vehicle’s cabin — leather, wood, wool and other tactile surfaces including lacquers and dyes.
It includes notes of amyris, cedarwood, rosewood and iris: an olfactory bouquet designed to relax and comfort those in the Phantom's cabin.
A patented diffuser system controls the release of the fragrance in measured doses. The scent was tested under various conditions to ensure consistency. More than 30 formulations were developed before finalising the version that met Rolls-Royce’s requirements.
Rolls-Royce introduces in-car fragrance system for Phantom
Image: Supplied
