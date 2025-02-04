news

Tesla sees 12% decline in California car registrations in 2024

04 February 2025 - 08:00 By Reuters
Tesla's global deliveries fell for the first time last year, pressured by high borrowing costs and competition from Chinese and European carmakers.
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Tesla's electric-vehicle registrations in California fell about 12% last year, according to industry data, indicating mounting challenges for the carmaker in the key US market.

While high interest rates, tough competition and the introduction of a restyled Model 3 sedan hurt the EV maker's sales in California, the loss of business was likely exacerbated by CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the US election.

"Things aren't looking so golden for Tesla in the Golden State. Tesla's dominance in the electric-vehicle market continues to falter as the brand reported its fifth consecutive quarterly registration decline," the California New Car Dealers Association said in a report published on January 31.

However, the Model Y crossover continued to be the top-selling vehicle in the state, with about 129,000 units sold last year. The Model 3 sedan was a distant second with around 53,000 cars delivered.

Sales of the Model 3 fell about 36% from a year earlier, according to data sourced by the industry body, which was first reported by Bloomberg News earlier in the day.

Reuters exclusively reported in November that US President Donald Trump's transition team was planning to kill the $7,500 (R140,987) consumer tax credit for EV purchases as part of broader tax-reform legislation.

If the Trump administration scraps the federal tax credit for EV purchases, California may introduce state tax credits under a new proposal and Tesla's EV likely would not qualify for the incentives, governor Gavin Newsom's office said.

