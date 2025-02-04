Trump tariffs will only add to the pain for hard-hit Nissan

One of the biggest casualties of President Donald Trump's potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada is likely to be the Japanese carmaker that can least afford the pain: Nissan.

While it's unclear whether the US president will follow through with his promised 25% levies after agreeing to a 30-day pause on Monday, the blowback would be profound for Japan's No 3 carmaker, which is struggling to turn itself around and is in talks to merge with Honda.

The US is the top market by vehicle sales for Nissan and bigger rivals Toyota and Honda. All three Japanese carmakers make some of their most popular US models in either Canada or Mexico. As such, the impact of the tariffs would be significant for all three, analysts and industry experts say.

But Toyota and Honda are better prepared to ride out the tariffs — both in terms of their finances and their ability to hike prices so passing on some of the tariff costs to consumers.

“The problem is Nissan, which is basically barely making money in the automotive business,” said James Hong, head of mobility research at Macquarie. Many of the models it builds in Mexico for export to the US are more compact cars like the Sentra and Kicks, which are targeted at cost-conscious consumers who can't easily absorb higher prices.

“The longer the tariff stays, I think it can be quite a big threat for Nissan. And eventually, if the merger actually goes through, then it can be a burden to Honda as well.”

Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company said on January 22 it could not speculate on potential policy changes and their impact, but that it remained focused on delivering quality vehicles and would adapt as needed.

Hong estimates that Nissan would face a complete wipeout in operating profit unless it took action in response to the tariffs — such as rerouting Mexican-made cars to other markets such as Brazil, raising prices or lowering production.

Nissan sources about 27% of its US sales from Mexico, compared to almost 13% at Honda and 8% at Toyota, according to S&P Global Mobility.

Germany's Volkswagen, which like Nissan has a long history in Mexico, has some of the biggest exposure, with 43% of its US sales sourced from Mexico, S&P Global Mobility estimates.