Exports surge for Volkswagen Group Africa in 2024

The Kariega plant, which has exported vehicles since 1992, set a new record for number of units manufactured

05 February 2025 - 17:10 By Motoring Staff
The company’s plant in Kariega is the sole producer of the Polo GTI.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen Group Africa (VWGA) set a new production record at its Kariega plant in 2024 and achieved its highest export volume to date.

The Kariega plant, which has exported vehicles since 1992 and manufactured the Polo since 1996, exported 131,485 units of the model in 2024. This surpasses the previous record of 108,422 units set in 2019.

As of July 2024, VWGA became the sole exporter of the Polo for European and Asia-Pacific markets, supplying the vehicle to 38 countries. The Polo accounted for 88% of all vehicles exported through the port of Gqeberha last year.

In the South African market, Volkswagen sold 12,253 Polo units in 2024, ranking fourth in its segment. The locally produced Polo Vivo was the segment’s top-selling model, with 25,914 units sold.

At the Naamsa Accelerator Awards in October 2024, the Volkswagen Polo was named Top Locally Manufactured Vehicle of the Year and Top Exported Vehicle of the Year. The Polo Vivo received the Passenger Car of the Year award.

The Polo marks its 50th anniversary in 2025. Since its launch in 1975, more than 20 million units have been sold across six generations.

