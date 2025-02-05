news

Ferrari’s first EV to be revealed in Italy in October

05 February 2025 - 08:00 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ferrari is preparing the landmark launch of its first fully electric car in October.
Ferrari is preparing the landmark launch of its first fully electric car in October.
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ferrari is preparing the landmark launch of its first fully electric car in October, the luxury sports car maker said on Tuesday, while targeting an increase of at least 5% in revenues and core earnings this year.

Breaking its tradition for roaring petrol engines, Ferrari's EV will be showcased at a capital markets day on October 9 at the company's Maranello base in Italy, CEO Benedetto Vigna said.

That's at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the time Ferrari has repeatedly flagged for the launch.

Vigna declined to provide details about the model, beyond saying it would be launched "in a unique and innovative way".

The EV will be one of six new models the company plans to roll out this year, Vigna said, adding its plans would not be affected by the policies of President Donald Trump's administration in the US or by the risk of a trade war.

Ferrari started offering its wealthy clients hybrid models in 2019. Hybrids made up 51% of its car sales last year.

READ MORE:

Trump tariffs will only add to the pain for hard-hit Nissan

One of the biggest casualties of Donald Trump's potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada is likely to be the Japanese carmaker that can least afford ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Rolls-Royce introduces in-car fragrance system for Phantom

Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it has launched a new in-car fragrance, Rolls-Royce Scent, available in its flagship Phantom model.
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi announces revision of its model naming strategy

The previous distinction between electric vehicles and models with combustion engines according to their number no longer applies.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exports surge for Volkswagen Group Africa in 2024 news
  2. Moët & Chandon puts French fizz back on F1 podium Motorsport
  3. Volkswagen Group Africa to handle Ducati’s retail operations in SA news
  4. India accuses Kia of evading taxes of $155m in VW-like dispute news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Volkswagen Touareg Reviews

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk