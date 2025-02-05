Ferrari is preparing the landmark launch of its first fully electric car in October, the luxury sports car maker said on Tuesday, while targeting an increase of at least 5% in revenues and core earnings this year.
Breaking its tradition for roaring petrol engines, Ferrari's EV will be showcased at a capital markets day on October 9 at the company's Maranello base in Italy, CEO Benedetto Vigna said.
That's at the beginning of the fourth quarter, the time Ferrari has repeatedly flagged for the launch.
Vigna declined to provide details about the model, beyond saying it would be launched "in a unique and innovative way".
The EV will be one of six new models the company plans to roll out this year, Vigna said, adding its plans would not be affected by the policies of President Donald Trump's administration in the US or by the risk of a trade war.
Ferrari started offering its wealthy clients hybrid models in 2019. Hybrids made up 51% of its car sales last year.
Ferrari’s first EV to be revealed in Italy in October
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
