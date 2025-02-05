Japan's Toyota raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 9% on Wednesday in a sign of confidence in its ability to ride out the impact of potential US tariffs.
The world's top-selling carmaker raised its profit forecast for the year through to March 2025 to 4.7-trillion yen (R573.90bn) versus 4.3-trillion yen (R523.97bn) expected previously.
The revision reflected efforts to strengthen its earnings power through keeping a lid on incentives, raising prices and stabilising production, Toyota said in presentation materials. It also expects to gain from a weak yen.
Toyota made the revision even though it posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, for which it booked its second successive quarterly profit decline.
Operating profit for the three months through to December totalled 1.22-trillion yen (R148.66bn), down 28% from a year earlier and compared with the 1.42-trillion yen (R173.05bn) average of nine analyst estimates in an LSEG poll.
In recent quarters, Toyota's profit was pushed higher by strong hybrid vehicle demand in the US and other major markets.
By region, operating income in North America, which includes its top market by vehicle sales, the US, fell by 63% over the first nine months of the financial year mainly due to a decrease in sales volume and higher personnel-related costs.
Operating income in China also declined during that time, pressured by higher marketing costs as the carmaker sought to retain market share amid heavy competition from Chinese brands.
Toyota said it would establish a wholly owned company in Shanghai to develop and produce electric vehicles and batteries for its luxury Lexus brand, with production set to start in 2027 and have an initial capacity of around 100,000 units a year.
Last week, Toyota reported global group unit sales of 10.8-million vehicles for 2024, making it the world's best-selling carmaker for a fifth successive year.
Toyota lifts profit outlook by 9% as business strengthens
Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images
