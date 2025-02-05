news

Toyota lifts profit outlook by 9% as business strengthens

05 February 2025 - 08:22 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The world's top-selling carmaker raised its profit forecast for the year through to March 2025 to 4.7-trillion yen (R573.90bn) versus 4.3-trillion yen (R523.97bn) expected previously.
The world's top-selling carmaker raised its profit forecast for the year through to March 2025 to 4.7-trillion yen (R573.90bn) versus 4.3-trillion yen (R523.97bn) expected previously.
Image: Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

Japan's Toyota raised its full-year operating profit forecast by 9% on Wednesday in a sign of confidence in its ability to ride out the impact of potential US tariffs.

The world's top-selling carmaker raised its profit forecast for the year through to March 2025 to 4.7-trillion yen (R573.90bn) versus 4.3-trillion yen (R523.97bn) expected previously.

The revision reflected efforts to strengthen its earnings power through keeping a lid on incentives, raising prices and stabilising production, Toyota said in presentation materials. It also expects to gain from a weak yen.

Toyota made the revision even though it posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the third quarter, for which it booked its second successive quarterly profit decline.

Operating profit for the three months through to December totalled 1.22-trillion yen (R148.66bn), down 28% from a year earlier and compared with the 1.42-trillion yen (R173.05bn) average of nine analyst estimates in an LSEG poll.

In recent quarters, Toyota's profit was pushed higher by strong hybrid vehicle demand in the US and other major markets.

By region, operating income in North America, which includes its top market by vehicle sales, the US, fell by 63% over the first nine months of the financial year mainly due to a decrease in sales volume and higher personnel-related costs.

Operating income in China also declined during that time, pressured by higher marketing costs as the carmaker sought to retain market share amid heavy competition from Chinese brands.

Toyota said it would establish a wholly owned company in Shanghai to develop and produce electric vehicles and batteries for its luxury Lexus brand, with production set to start in 2027 and have an initial capacity of around 100,000 units a year.

Last week, Toyota reported global group unit sales of 10.8-million vehicles for 2024, making it the world's best-selling carmaker for a fifth successive year.

READ MORE:

Ferrari’s first EV to be revealed in Italy in October

Ferrari is preparing the landmark launch of its first fully electric car in October, the luxury sports car maker said on Tuesday, while targeting an ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Trump tariffs will only add to the pain for hard-hit Nissan

One of the biggest casualties of Donald Trump's potential tariffs on Mexico and Canada is likely to be the Japanese carmaker that can least afford ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi announces revision of its model naming strategy

The previous distinction between electric vehicles and models with combustion engines according to their number no longer applies.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Exports surge for Volkswagen Group Africa in 2024 news
  2. Moët & Chandon puts French fizz back on F1 podium Motorsport
  3. Volkswagen Group Africa to handle Ducati’s retail operations in SA news
  4. India accuses Kia of evading taxes of $155m in VW-like dispute news
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Volkswagen Touareg Reviews

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk