Xiaomi founder sets 10,000 sales target for SU7 Ultra

The high-performance version of Xiaomi's flagship electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, will be launched at the end of February with a sales target of 10,000 units for this year, founder Lei Jun said on his Red Note account on Wednesday.
