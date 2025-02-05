news

Xiaomi founder sets 10,000 sales target for SU7 Ultra

05 February 2025 - 08:43 By Reuters
The high-performance version of Xiaomi's flagship electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, will be launched at the end of February.
Image: John Ricky/Anadolu via Getty Images

The high-performance version of Xiaomi's flagship electric vehicle, the SU7 Ultra, will be launched at the end of February with a sales target of 10,000 units for this year, founder Lei Jun said on his Red Note account on Wednesday.

