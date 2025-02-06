Nissan is seeking a new partner as it prepares to end negotiations to form a joint holding company with Honda, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida met with his Honda counterpart Toshihiro Mibe to tell him he wants to scrap their memorandum of understanding (MOU) to discuss a possible merger, Reuters previously reported.
Nissan seeks new partner as Honda deal set to collapse — Bloomberg
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images
