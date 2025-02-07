news

Tesla raises US prices of Model X cars by $5,000

07 February 2025 - 08:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tesla raised the US prices of its Model X cars by $5,000 on Thursday, according to its website.
Tesla raised the US prices of its Model X cars by $5,000 on Thursday, according to its website.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tesla raised the US prices of its Model X cars by $5,000 (R92,199) on Thursday, according to its website.

The Model X all-wheel drive will cost $84,990 (R1,567,959), a jump from its previous price of $79,990 (R1,475,715), the EV maker said, adding the plaid variant, which was priced at $94,990 (R1,752,518), will cost buyers $99,990 (R1,844,765).

In December, Tesla increased the US prices of its Model S cars by $5,000, and hiked rates of all of its models in Canada from February 1.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the price increase.

The company is working to reduce car production costs, and said in January the average cost of materials and labour for manufacturing its vehicles reached its lowest point in the fourth quarter due to a slump in raw material prices.

READ MORE:

Volvo operating profit dips in Q4 as carmaker braces for turbulent 2025

Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said it anticipated a turbulent 2025 with challenging ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ford projects mounting EV losses for 2025, Q4 profit up

Ford on Wednesday projected up to $5.5bn (R102.12bn) in losses on its electric vehicle and software operations this year, a loss similar to last year ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan seeks new partner as Honda deal set to collapse — Bloomberg

Nissan is seeking a new partner as it prepares to end negotiations to form a joint holding company with Honda, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. All the cars being discontinued from the SA market in 2025 Features
  2. Volkswagen Motorsport taking Polo Cup to Germany in 2026 Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Starlet Cross Reviews
  4. Nissan open to partnering with Foxconn as it seeks new alliances news
  5. Volvo Cars will not pay Northvolt for battery joint venture stake news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time at Loftus where Sundowns host Pirates
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser