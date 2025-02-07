news

Volvo Cars will not pay Northvolt for battery joint venture stake

07 February 2025 - 08:06 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volvo Cars will not pay Northvolt for its 50% stake in their Novo Energy battery venture, which it had agreed to acquire, the carmaker's quarterly report said on Thursday.
Volvo Cars will not pay Northvolt for its 50% stake in their Novo Energy battery venture, which it had agreed to acquire, the carmaker's quarterly report said on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Cars will not pay Northvolt for its 50% stake in their Novo Energy battery venture, which it had agreed to acquire, the carmaker's quarterly report said on Thursday.

The carmaker last week agreed with Northvolt to take over its stake in the venture, which included a planned Gothenburg battery cell factory, without disclosing the amount involved.

Northvolt, once considered Europe's best hope for a battery champion, filed for US bankruptcy protection in November.

"The purchase consideration rounds to 0 m SEK. The purchase amount has been negotiated as part of a larger settlement with Northvolt, taking many factors into account," a Volvo spokesperson said.

A Northvolt spokesperson said the company and its advisers "determined the  agreement is in the company’s best interests".

The Novo battery factory was announced in 2021 and meant to start production in 2026, but Volvo has said a new investor would be needed for that to happen and  it was exploring other options for the building.

Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan told Reuters on Thursday it had wind and waterproofed the building to protect it while it decides what action to take.

Construction had almost finished when Northvolt's problems arose last year.

"We'll decide exactly how we use the building in the future. Whether we sell it or use it for a different purpose, we'll figure that out in the months ahead," Rowan said.

READ MORE:

Volvo operating profit dips in Q4 as carmaker braces for turbulent 2025

Sweden-based Volvo Cars reported a fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Thursday and said it anticipated a turbulent 2025 with challenging ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Ford projects mounting EV losses for 2025, Q4 profit up

Ford on Wednesday projected up to $5.5bn (R102.12bn) in losses on its electric vehicle and software operations this year, a loss similar to last year ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Nissan seeks new partner as Honda deal set to collapse — Bloomberg

Nissan is seeking a new partner as it prepares to end negotiations to form a joint holding company with Honda, Bloomberg news reported on Wednesday ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. All the cars being discontinued from the SA market in 2025 Features
  2. Volkswagen Motorsport taking Polo Cup to Germany in 2026 Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Toyota Starlet Cross Reviews
  4. Nissan open to partnering with Foxconn as it seeks new alliances news
  5. Volvo Cars will not pay Northvolt for battery joint venture stake news

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | It’s crunch time at Loftus where Sundowns host Pirates
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser