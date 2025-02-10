news

BYD in advanced talks to form pool in Europe over carbon credits

10 February 2025 - 15:34 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese EV giant BYD is in talks to form a pool with European carmakers and sell them carbon credits to help them avoid hefty EU fines on 2025 emissions, a BYD representative said on Monday.
Chinese EV giant BYD is in talks to form a pool with European carmakers and sell them carbon credits to help them avoid hefty EU fines on 2025 emissions, a BYD representative said on Monday.
Image: Valeria Mongelli/Anadolu via Getty Images

Chinese EV giant BYD is in talks to form a pool with European carmakers and sell them carbon credits to help them avoid hefty EU fines on 2025 emissions, a BYD representative said on Monday.

“We're in talks, we are well under way,” BYD's special adviser for Europe Alfredo Altavilla said during a car presentation in Italy.

He did not offer further details.

Earlier this year carmakers announced the creation of two pools, one with EV maker Tesla, Stellantis, Toyota, Ford, Mazda, Subaru, and another one between Germany's Mercedes, Polestar, Volvo Cars and Smart.

Companies with lower EV sales can pool their emissions with EV market leaders, purchasing emissions credits from them to lower their overall averages and save them hundreds of millions of euros in EU fines.

Carmakers have to notify the European Commission of pooling agreements by December 31 of each year.

Brussels can request extra information about the agreements, but not assess their commercial terms.

Pool participants must not share data or exchange information other than about average specific emissions of CO2, specific emissions targets and the total number of vehicles registered.

READ MORE

Tesla robotaxis by June? Musk turns to Texas for hands-off regulation

Elon Musk told investors in late January Tesla would roll out “autonomous ride-hailing for money” by June in Austin, Texas — a state where the ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

How Nissan lost its status as Honda's equal

Japan's Nissan is open to working with new partners including technology firms after merger talks with cross-town rival Honda foundered, people ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices

Billions in unused import duty credits could be converted to reduce production costs and slash retail prices, says Peter van Binsbergen
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. BYD slashes entry price for smart EVs to below $10,000 news
  2. New Volvo EX30 Cross Country takes aim at urban adventurers New Models
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. WATCH | New F1 movie trailer is a 30-second thrill ride Motorsport
  5. Suzuki Swift gets dual-tone paint treatment New Models

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025