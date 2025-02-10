Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town

Motorists applying for learner’s and driver's licences in Cape Town are urged to check waiting times before making an appointment as using a driving licence testing centre (DLTC) that is not closest to them could save a lot of time.
Waiting times vary significantly between DLTCs, but applications for learner's and driving licences, public driving permits and driving card renewals can be done at any DLTC in the metropole, said councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, chair of the safety and security portfolio committee.
The city has 18 DLTCs that facilitate learner's and driving licence tests, fine payments, public driving permit applications and driving licence card renewals.
In December 2024, the average waiting times were 25 days for a learner's licence appointment and 37 days for a driving licence appointment.
However, by individual facility, Goodwood's turnaround time for a driving licence was 89 days, Lingelethu West was one day, and Bellrail in Bellville was 10 days.
In a bid to ease pressure on DLTCs and potentially fast-track learner’s and driving licence applications, he encouraged applicants to check waiting times before making an appointment.
“Waiting times for learner's and driving licence tests fluctuate based on demand. In reports submitted to the portfolio committee, it is clear some DLTCs are oversubscribed while others have almost immediate availability.
“The waiting times are updated weekly on the city's website and the traffic service is also looking at other ways of spreading the word. Applicants can decide whether they are happy to wait a month or two, or if they want to take advantage of an earlier opportunity at a different facility,” said Nqavashe.
When an applicant arrives at a DLTC to book an appointment, they are required to provide all the necessary documentation, including relevant forms, photographs and proof of identity.
The information is fed into the NaTIS system and an appointment is generated.
“Many applicants are under pressure to complete their tests. Sometimes their learner's licence is about to expire, or they have a job offer that requires a valid licence. If they are able to get to a DLTC that may be a little out of the way but can accommodate them much sooner, I would suggest they take the opportunity for their own benefit and to help ease the load at our testing centres.”
An online appointment system has been piloted in some provinces, but applicants are required to present at the facility in person to submit the required documentation within two to three days
Waiting times and any other information relating to DLTCs can be checked here.
Here's how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town
