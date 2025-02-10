news

How Nissan lost its status as Honda's equal

The Japanese car company has been hit harder than others by the EV shift

10 February 2025 - 12:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nissan has suffered a bruising sales slump and last year responded with a turnaround plan involving job cuts and capacity reduction.
Nissan has suffered a bruising sales slump and last year responded with a turnaround plan involving job cuts and capacity reduction.
Image: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

Japan's Nissan is open to working with new partners, including technology firms, after merger talks with crosstown rival Honda foundered, people familiar with the carmaker's thinking have said.

The pair were on course to create the world's fourth-biggest carmaker with an annual production of nearly seven million vehicles, just behind compatriot Toyota , Germany's Volkswagen and South Korea duo Hyundai and Kia, according to 2024 sales data.

Nissan backed out after Honda proposed making its struggling peer a subsidiary, another person said.

Nissan suffered a bruising sales slump in the US and China — two of its biggest markets — and last year responded with a turnaround plan involving job cuts and capacity reduction.

Tumbling profit has tightened liquidity, constraining electrification efforts necessary to fend off competition from BYD and other Chinese rivals which have upended the global auto market with cheap electric vehicles.

Nissan has been burning rather than generating cash since the financial year that ended in March 2024 due to heavy capital spending and shrinking profit. It also has about 1 trillion yen (R121,266,024,460) of bonds maturing in the next two years, or about 43% of its total outstanding bonds, LSEG data showed.

Nissan has been hit harder than others by the EV shift. It never fully recovered from the crisis sparked by the 2018 removal and arrest of former chair Carlos Ghosn.

Its market capitalisation is now five times smaller than that of Honda, which is about 7.6 trillion yen. A decade ago, the pair were both worth about 4.6 trillion yen (R557,024,580,000).

Nissan's share price has fallen nearly 30% over the past 12 months. Last year, it fell below 400 yen — the price French partner Renault valued the stock at to increase its stake in the Japanese carmaker in 2002.

The price recovered in December after Nissan and Honda announced tie-up talks and was at 443 yen (R54) on Monday.

MORE

BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices

Billions in unused import duty credits could be converted to reduce production costs and slash retail prices, says Peter van Binsbergen
Motoring
10 hours ago

Porsche shares drop as new model costs threaten 2025 margins

Porsche AG's shares fell 7% on Friday, the biggest drop among European firms and its worst day since listing on the stock market, after the carmaker ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Nissan open to partnering with Foxconn as it seeks new alliances

Nissan is open to working with new partners after merger talks with Honda foundered, two people familiar with its thinking said on Thursday, with ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. BYD slashes entry price for smart EVs to below $10,000 news
  2. New Volvo EX30 Cross Country takes aim at urban adventurers New Models
  3. BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices news
  4. WATCH | New F1 movie trailer is a 30-second thrill ride Motorsport
  5. Suzuki Swift gets dual-tone paint treatment New Models

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025