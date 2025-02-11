Bentley this week announced the opening of vacancies for its latest apprenticeship programme, offering a unique opportunity for the next generation of talent to join the company as it transitions to full electrification.
The 2025 apprenticeship intake will offer roles in key business areas such as manufacturing and research and development. These programmes will be based at Bentley’s “Dream Factory” in Crewe, UK, and will offer structured training, hands-on experience and mentorship from industry experts, ensuring apprentices gain the skills needed to excel in an electrified automotive future.
“Our apprentices are the future of Bentley,” said human resources board member Karen Lange.
“This year’s programme reflects our commitment to investing in skills that will drive innovation and sustainable luxury mobility. With Beyond100+ at the core of our strategy, we are creating opportunities that will shape not only Bentley’s future but the future of the automotive industry.”
Applications are now open and are welcomed from school or college leavers or those looking for a change of career. For more information on apprenticeships and how to apply, visit careers.bentleymotors.com. Applications close on February 21.
Bentley opens vacancies for latest apprenticeship programme
Image: Supplied
Bentley this week announced the opening of vacancies for its latest apprenticeship programme, offering a unique opportunity for the next generation of talent to join the company as it transitions to full electrification.
The 2025 apprenticeship intake will offer roles in key business areas such as manufacturing and research and development. These programmes will be based at Bentley’s “Dream Factory” in Crewe, UK, and will offer structured training, hands-on experience and mentorship from industry experts, ensuring apprentices gain the skills needed to excel in an electrified automotive future.
“Our apprentices are the future of Bentley,” said human resources board member Karen Lange.
“This year’s programme reflects our commitment to investing in skills that will drive innovation and sustainable luxury mobility. With Beyond100+ at the core of our strategy, we are creating opportunities that will shape not only Bentley’s future but the future of the automotive industry.”
Applications are now open and are welcomed from school or college leavers or those looking for a change of career. For more information on apprenticeships and how to apply, visit careers.bentleymotors.com. Applications close on February 21.
READ MORE:
Lottery operator Allwyn joins F1 as official partner
Tesla robotaxis by June? Musk turns to Texas for hands-off regulation
Third Bentley Speed Six Continuation Series presented to its owner
How Nissan lost its status as Honda's equal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos