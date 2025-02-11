news

BMW Plant Rosslyn expands production with new X3 models

11 February 2025 - 14:43 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In response to global demand, Rosslyn has reintroduced a third production shift and expanded its production line to include internal combustion engine (ICE) variants.
In response to global demand, Rosslyn has reintroduced a third production shift and expanded its production line to include internal combustion engine (ICE) variants.
Image: Supplied

BMW Group South Africa hosted media at its Rosslyn plant this week for the national launch of the new BMW X3 (keep an eye out for our driving impressions appearing soon). The event included a tour of the facility and an overview of the production process.

Production of the new X3 began in October and apparently all available stock has already been sold or is on order. About 10% of sales are for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) X3 30e xDrive. BMW said the introduction of this model has contributed to a 45% increase in the monthly retail rate of PHEVs.

Production of the new X3 began in October and apparently all available stock has already been sold or is on order.
Production of the new X3 began in October and apparently all available stock has already been sold or is on order.
Image: Supplied

In response to global demand, Rosslyn has reintroduced a third production shift and expanded its production line to include internal combustion engine variants. The plant, operating in a three-shift system since January 8, is expected to produce an average of 110 units per shift.

The plant produces the X3 30e xDrive and from January has added the X3 20 turbocharged petrol and 20d diesel models. The X3 40d xDrive is scheduled to enter production in May. As an aside, the X3 30e xDrive and X3 40d xDrive are manufactured exclusively at Rosslyn for export to global markets.

BMW Group South Africa said the manufacture of new X3 derivatives will help sustain employment at the Rosslyn plant, as well as within its supply chain and retail network.
BMW Group South Africa said the manufacture of new X3 derivatives will help sustain employment at the Rosslyn plant, as well as within its supply chain and retail network.
Image: Supplied

The expansion follows a R4.2bn investment in the plant’s electrification and digitisation. A comprehensive training programme was also implemented to prepare the Rosslyn workforce for the updated production requirements.

BMW Group South Africa said the manufacture of new X3 derivatives will help sustain employment at the Rosslyn plant, as well as within its supply chain and retail network. It also cements the facility as a key part of its global production network.

MORE:

BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices

Billions in unused import duty credits could be converted to reduce production costs and slash retail prices, says Peter van Binsbergen
Motoring
1 day ago

FIRST DRIVE | We drive three new BMW models coming to South Africa in 2025

BMW SA has given a taste of its latest range of products: the new 1 Series, the X3 and the new MINI Cooper hatch.
Lifestyle
2 months ago

BMW X3 breaks cover with another controversial grille

The fourth generation premium midsized SUV has vegan interiors and a powerful M50 model makes 293kW
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Atlassian becomes title sponsor of Williams F1 team Motorsport
  2. What autonomous driving features are available in China? Features
  3. BMW Plant Rosslyn expands production with new X3 models news
  4. China’s car sales slump to largest drop in 12 months news
  5. Classic Ferrari 250 LM sells for R662m at auction news

Latest Videos

'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then'-Simelane ...
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...