BMW Plant Rosslyn expands production with new X3 models
BMW Group South Africa hosted media at its Rosslyn plant this week for the national launch of the new BMW X3 (keep an eye out for our driving impressions appearing soon). The event included a tour of the facility and an overview of the production process.
Production of the new X3 began in October and apparently all available stock has already been sold or is on order. About 10% of sales are for the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) X3 30e xDrive. BMW said the introduction of this model has contributed to a 45% increase in the monthly retail rate of PHEVs.
The expansion follows a R4.2bn investment in the plant’s electrification and digitisation. A comprehensive training programme was also implemented to prepare the Rosslyn workforce for the updated production requirements.
BMW Group South Africa said the manufacture of new X3 derivatives will help sustain employment at the Rosslyn plant, as well as within its supply chain and retail network. It also cements the facility as a key part of its global production network.
