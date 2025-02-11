news

BYD taps Italian parts makers to supply plants in Hungary, Turkey

11 February 2025 - 07:54 By Reuters
BYD is building a site in Hungary, due to start operations in October, and one in Turkey, pictured, expected to start production in March 2026.
Image: Elif Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

China's BYD will meet Italian auto parts makers next week to discuss potential supplies for its two upcoming plants which will serve the European market, the EV maker's special adviser for Europe said on Monday.

The carmaker is building a site in Hungary, due to start operations in October, and one in Turkey, expected to start production in March 2026.

Alfredo Altavilla, a former Fiat Chrysler executive, said the opening of two different plants over such a short span of time suggested BYD had a cautious approach to manufacturing operations, relying more on local parts suppliers.

He said Italian companies were the first to be invited to talks with the carmaker, given their high skills and supply contracts with premium brands, such as German ones.

"The other reason is that Italian suppliers are short of orders" due to the falling production of Stellantis, the country's sole major carmaker, Altavilla said.

He said BYD had not yet decided whether to arrange similar meetings with parts makers from other European countries.

BYD's plants in Hungary and Turkey are expected to manufacture 500,000 cars per year at full speed, translating into "a turnover of several billions of euros" for suppliers, Altavilla said.

The meeting will be held in Turin on February 20 and 21 with representatives from around 300 Italian businesses making all sorts of car components, said BYD's global head for purchasing and an official for Italy's industry ministry.

