news

Sanral announces toll tariff increase effective from March 1

11 February 2025 - 10:24 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toll tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the Consumer Price Index as reported by Statistics South Africa. File photo.
Toll tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with the Consumer Price Index as reported by Statistics South Africa. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) on Tuesday announced an increase in toll tariffs, effective from March 1.

The tariffs will rise by 4.84%, in line with CPI as reported by Stats SA.

The adjustment was published in the Government Gazette on February 7 and is lower than the 6.25% increase implemented the previous year.

According to Sanral GM for communications and marketing Vusi Mona, toll revenue is used for maintaining, operating and improving toll roads as well as servicing debt related to toll road projects.

Mona said the national roads network plays a role in supporting infrastructure services such as electricity, water, telecommunications and public transport.

While acknowledging economic challenges, he said the tariff adjustments are necessary to ensure continued road maintenance and development.

READ MORE:

BMW CEO has a way to cut SA car prices

Billions in unused import duty credits could be converted to reduce production costs and slash retail prices, says Peter van Binsbergen
Motoring
1 day ago

Here’s how to cut waiting time when booking for a driving licence in Cape Town

Applications for learner's and driving licences can be done at any testing centre in the metropole
Motoring
1 day ago

City of Tshwane impounds 'Afrikaans Uber' Wanatu vehicles

Tshwane metro police impounded three of "Afrikaans" e-hailing service Wanatu's vehicles on Wednesday for operating without permits.
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Atlassian becomes title sponsor of Williams F1 team Motorsport
  2. What autonomous driving features are available in China? Features
  3. BMW Plant Rosslyn expands production with new X3 models news
  4. China’s car sales slump to largest drop in 12 months news
  5. Classic Ferrari 250 LM sells for R662m at auction news

Latest Videos

'Yes I had a coffee shop because Ramaphosa had no finance scheme then'-Simelane ...
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...