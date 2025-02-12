news

Ford boss Jim Farley decries cost and chaos of Trump tariffs

12 February 2025 - 09:30 By Reuters
Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said US President Donald Trump's proposed and implemented tariffs have added 'a lot of cost and a lot of chaos'.
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said US President Donald Trump's proposed and implemented tariffs have added “a lot of cost and a lot of chaos”, though Farley said he believes the president aims to strengthen the American vehicle industry.

Businesses around the nation have warned of fallout from the tariffs, with many manufacturing-heavy companies finding it difficult to plan next steps or determine if Trump will follow through on signalled policy moves.

Ford is considering areas in which it can build up inventory to prepare for potential 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, executives said at an analyst conference on Tuesday. Trump planned to initiate these duties earlier this month before delaying them until March.

The carmaker is not significantly exposed to increased tariffs on steel and aluminium, which Trump raised on Monday. Ford gets most of these materials from the US, executives said, though it expects to absorb some cost from suppliers who are more affected.

“President Trump has talked a lot about making our US auto industry stronger, bringing more production here, more innovation to the US, and if this administration can achieve that it would be one of the most signature accomplishments. So far, what we're seeing is a lot of cost and a lot of chaos,” Farley said.

The Dearborn, Michigan, company is less exposed to fallout from threatened tariffs on Mexico and Canada than its crosstown rival General Motors or Jeep-maker Stellantis, analysts said.

More of Ford's manufacturing base is in the US and the vehicles it imports from outside countries are less profit-rich than those products its competitors import. Ford shares were down 0.4% in morning trading on Tuesday.

