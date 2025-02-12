Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said US President Donald Trump's proposed and implemented tariffs have added “a lot of cost and a lot of chaos”, though Farley said he believes the president aims to strengthen the American vehicle industry.
Businesses around the nation have warned of fallout from the tariffs, with many manufacturing-heavy companies finding it difficult to plan next steps or determine if Trump will follow through on signalled policy moves.
Ford is considering areas in which it can build up inventory to prepare for potential 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, executives said at an analyst conference on Tuesday. Trump planned to initiate these duties earlier this month before delaying them until March.
The carmaker is not significantly exposed to increased tariffs on steel and aluminium, which Trump raised on Monday. Ford gets most of these materials from the US, executives said, though it expects to absorb some cost from suppliers who are more affected.
“President Trump has talked a lot about making our US auto industry stronger, bringing more production here, more innovation to the US, and if this administration can achieve that it would be one of the most signature accomplishments. So far, what we're seeing is a lot of cost and a lot of chaos,” Farley said.
The Dearborn, Michigan, company is less exposed to fallout from threatened tariffs on Mexico and Canada than its crosstown rival General Motors or Jeep-maker Stellantis, analysts said.
More of Ford's manufacturing base is in the US and the vehicles it imports from outside countries are less profit-rich than those products its competitors import. Ford shares were down 0.4% in morning trading on Tuesday.
Ford boss Jim Farley decries cost and chaos of Trump tariffs
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley said US President Donald Trump's proposed and implemented tariffs have added “a lot of cost and a lot of chaos”, though Farley said he believes the president aims to strengthen the American vehicle industry.
Businesses around the nation have warned of fallout from the tariffs, with many manufacturing-heavy companies finding it difficult to plan next steps or determine if Trump will follow through on signalled policy moves.
Ford is considering areas in which it can build up inventory to prepare for potential 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, executives said at an analyst conference on Tuesday. Trump planned to initiate these duties earlier this month before delaying them until March.
The carmaker is not significantly exposed to increased tariffs on steel and aluminium, which Trump raised on Monday. Ford gets most of these materials from the US, executives said, though it expects to absorb some cost from suppliers who are more affected.
“President Trump has talked a lot about making our US auto industry stronger, bringing more production here, more innovation to the US, and if this administration can achieve that it would be one of the most signature accomplishments. So far, what we're seeing is a lot of cost and a lot of chaos,” Farley said.
The Dearborn, Michigan, company is less exposed to fallout from threatened tariffs on Mexico and Canada than its crosstown rival General Motors or Jeep-maker Stellantis, analysts said.
More of Ford's manufacturing base is in the US and the vehicles it imports from outside countries are less profit-rich than those products its competitors import. Ford shares were down 0.4% in morning trading on Tuesday.
READ MORE:
BMW Plant Rosslyn expands production with new X3 models
Toyota to recall more than 100,000 vehicles over brake fluid leak
China’s car sales slump to largest drop in 12 months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos