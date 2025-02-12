news

Volvo SA announces recall for braking issues

Models between 2023 and 2024 affected

12 February 2025 - 10:20 By Motoring Reporter
The XC40 is among Volvo models affected by a local recall.
Image: Supplied

Volvo Car South Africa (VCSA) has announced a recall of models sold between 2023 and 2024 over potential braking issues and faulty turn signals.

The first issue relates to brake pedal push rods, which VCSA says has affected five vehicles in the country.

“Affected vehicles may experience braking issues due to a loose screw joint,” the company noted in a statement addressed to TimesLIVE Motoring.

The second issue involves an electronic control module.

“A potential software issue in 106,691 vehicles globally, including some 2023 XC40, C40, S60, V60, XC60 and XC90 models, could result in loss of electronic braking support.”

According to VCSA, 39 local units were affected, addressed via a software update.

The third issue confirmed by VCSA pertains to the XC40's left rear turn indicator.

“The global recall affects 104,972 vehicles, but all affected South African market cars have been fixed, with only undelivered vehicles pending an over-the-air update.”

VCSA confirmed customers were contacted promptly to effect the necessary repairs.

The company urged concerned owners to contact its helpline on 0800-698-6586.

