news

African Association of Automotive Manufacturers appoints new CEO

The AAAM has grown from 17 members in 2020 to 80, advancing automotive industrialisation in Africa

13 February 2025 - 10:00 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, new CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers.
Victoria Backhaus-Jerling, new CEO of the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers.
Image: Supplied

The African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) has appointed Victoria Backhaus-Jerling as its new CEO.

The first woman to lead AAAM, she succeeds Dave Coffey, who has served as CEO since February 2020 and is retiring.

Founded in November 2015, AAAM is dedicated to expanding and deepening the automotive industry on the continent. It works with governments to develop policies that attract investment and drive industrialisation.

In 2025 AAAM plans to expand its presence by opening project offices in Tunis, Cairo and, after legislative approval, Nairobi.

Backhaus-Jerling previously served as head of the project office in South Africa for the German Association of the Automotive Industry since October 2020.

Martina Biene, president of AAAM and MD of Volkswagen Group Africa, congratulated Backhaus-Jerling on her appointment.

“She has demonstrated remarkable expertise and commitment to the development of the African automotive industry and our board is confident she will lead AAAM to greater achievements. We are also proud to welcome the first woman to this pivotal role,” said Biene.

“We also extend our gratitude to Dave [Coffey] for his tireless dedication in transforming AAAM into a highly respected organisation. Under his leadership AAAM has grown from 17 members in 2020 to 80 members today and has become a key player in advancing automotive industrialisation in Africa,” added Biene.

Reflecting on his tenure, Coffey remarked: “The future is full of opportunity, with countries such as Egypt, Ghana and Ivory Coast implementing their automotive policies this year and others such as Kenya and Nigeria advancing their auto bills. Africa is no longer a dream but the next frontier for the global automotive industry.”

Coffey highlighted Africa’s growing role in minerals beneficiation, regional value chains and the establishment of automotive rules of origin under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

READ MORE:

More traffic licensing officials arrested in Limpopo for corruption

Five more traffic officials were arrested at the Bela-Bela driving licence testing centre on Wednesday as the operation by the Hawks' serious ...
News
1 day ago

No tracker, no payout: why understanding your car's insurance policy requirements is crucial

On January 31 the Pretoria high court ruled on a motor insurance case in which an insurer had denied a policyholder’s claim after his vehicle was ...
Motoring
1 day ago

AA calls on finance minister to prioritise transport sector

The Automobile Association has asked finance minister Enoch Godongwana to keep transport and mobility at the top of the agenda in national budget ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | New turbocharged Jeep Wrangler has appetite for fuel and fun First Drives
  2. McLaren becomes first F1 team to hit track with 2025 car Motorsport
  3. Porsche aims to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, reports DPA news
  4. REVIEW | Small Hyundai Exter punches above its weight Reviews
  5. Eni partners with Alpine for F1 return Motorsport

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas