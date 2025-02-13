Ford CEO Farley meets US lawmakers amid tariff concerns

Ford CEO Jim Farley met with US lawmakers on Wednesday after raising concerns this week that 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada would "blow a hole" in the US auto industry.
Farley met with senators Roger Marshall, Elissa Slotkin, Deb Fischer and many House of Representatives lawmakers after warning this week that tariffs President Donald Trump might impose could be devastating and benefit rival foreign carmakers.
Democrats have seized on Farley's comments about tariffs. The Michigan Democratic Party cited the comment as evidence that "Trump's tariffs aren't a risk Michigan can afford", and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said they showed Trump's tariffs could lead to higher inflation.
The White House did not immediately comment.
Farley said after the meetings the carmaker shares Trump's goal of creating a thriving US auto industry and looks forward to "continuing the dialogue with the administration and lawmakers about how best to achieve this vision". He said if Trump is successful it could be one of his most signature accomplishments.
Trump on Monday substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to a flat 25% "without exceptions or exemptions" effective March 4. Last week, he imposed an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods and he preparing to soon announce reciprocal tariffs on every country that charges duties on US imports.
The US president previously threatened to impose tariffs of 25% on all imports from America's two largest trading partners, Canada and Mexico, saying they must do more to halt the flow of drugs and migrants across the US border. After some border security concessions, Trump paused the tariffs until March 1.
"What we're seeing is a lot of cost, a lot of chaos," Farley said on Tuesday at a Wolfe Research conference.
"If you look at the tariﬀs, let's be real honest, long term, a 25% tariﬀ across the Mexico and Canadian border will blow a hole in the US industry that we have never seen."
He also warned on Tuesday that if Congress rescinds incentives for electric vehicles, it could put jobs at risk after Ford made significant investments in battery production and assembly plants in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.
Republican lawmakers introduced a pair of bills on Wednesday to rescind EV tax credits and impose a $1,000 (R18,463) tax on new EVs to pay for road repairs.
Ford CEO Farley meets US lawmakers amid tariff concerns
Image: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
