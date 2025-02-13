news

Porsche aims to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, reports DPA

13 February 2025 - 16:13 By Reuters
German luxury carmaker Porsche AG wants to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday.
German luxury carmaker Porsche AG wants to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday.

The main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and the site in Weissach will be affected, added the agency, citing the company.

