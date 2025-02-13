German luxury carmaker Porsche AG wants to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday.
The main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and the site in Weissach will be affected, added the agency, citing the company.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Porsche aims to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, reports DPA
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
German luxury carmaker Porsche AG wants to cut about 1,900 jobs by 2029, the DPA news agency reported on Thursday.
The main plant in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and the site in Weissach will be affected, added the agency, citing the company.
READ MORE:
Nissan and Honda formally end merger talks, scuttling $60bn deal
Ford CEO Farley meets US lawmakers amid tariff concerns
Losing Agoa would be blow to SA car parts industry, says Tepa
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos