Three sentenced for attempted blackmail of Michael Schumacher’s family

13 February 2025 - 15:04 By Reuters
Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

A German court has found three people guilty of attempting to blackmail the family of Formula One great Michael Schumacher, with the plot leader sentenced to three years in prison.

All three, including the 53-year-old ringleader and his son, were found guilty on Wednesday by the Wuppertal district court of trying to extract money with the threat of releasing videos and photos of the former world champion.

The 53-year-old was given the prison sentence while his son and the third man, a former employee of a security firm hired to protect the family home in Switzerland, were handed suspended sentences.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013. Schumacher's family maintain strict privacy about his condition, with access limited to those closest to him.

Last year his family secured €200,000 (R3.8m) compensation from the publishers of a German magazine that printed an AI-generated "interview" with the seven-time F1 world champion.

