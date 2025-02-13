news

New rules announced for 2026 Sasol Solar Challenge

Array changes aim to make the competition stiffer and more innovative

14 February 2025 - 09:42
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The cruiser class is required to integrate practicality for daily life in its make-up.
The cruiser class is required to integrate practicality for daily life in its make-up.
Image: Supplied

Organisers of the biennial South African Sasol Solar Challenge have announced new regulations for the 2026 edition and entrants will compete in three categories.

Registration for the event, which takes place from September 10 to 17 2026, opens in March.

These array sizes will now be allowed: 

  • Challenger class: Teams will be able to compete with two array sizes: 4m² and 6m². Both sizes will be governed by their corresponding battery and technical regulations. 
  • Cruiser class: Non-major updates and changes in charging requirements, duration and infrastructure, passenger requirements and scoring.
  • Innovation class: The class remains unchanged.

The competition for solar-powered vehicles was established in 2008 and entails local and international competitors driving from Johannesburg to Cape Town via Jeffreys Bay. The winners are the team that has driven the most kilometres against the clock. 

Much like pro-racing teams, the solar car teams raise money to compete and do their own marketing and logistics. Racing takes place across six provinces, with the minimum distance to complete the race about 2,500km.

The competitors drive their solar-powered vehicles from Johannesburg to Cape Town for eight days.
The competitors drive their solar-powered vehicles from Johannesburg to Cape Town for eight days.
Image: Supplied

Belgium’s Innoptus team comprising a crew of engineering students from KU Leuven, that country’s oldest university, won the 2024 Sasol Solar Challenge. 

A South African team hasn’t triumphed at the competition since its inception in 2008.

Challenger class

Vehicles entered in this category are built for optimal efficiency and endurance. Limitations include a maximum 5m in length and 2.2m width. They can have three or more wheels, must be charged by solar energy with one driver allowed.

Cruiser class

The Cruiser class is for vehicles with daily functionality built-in, and not exceeding the 5m length and 2.2m width requirements. They should have four wheels and at least one passenger. Charging requirements are solar but electric vehicle supply equipment can be used in exchange for a reduction in scores equivalent to the duration spent charging via the external power sources.

Innovation class

Vehicles entered in this category need not conform to either the Challenger or Cruiser classes. It’s a noncompetitive niche created to showcase new and wonderful ways of propulsion to benefit the future of mobility, allowing entry for new energy vehicles, including hydrogen fuel cell and other renewable mobility prototype vehicles.

Team Tshwane University of Technology, winners of the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge.
Team Tshwane University of Technology, winners of the Ilanga Cup Solar Challenge.
Image: Supplied

Other Solar Challenges

The Ilanga Cup is a local race held as a closed track endurance test at the Red Star raceway outside Emalahleni. The inaugural eight-hour competition in 2022 was won by Tshwane University of Technology solar team with its Sunchaser 4 solar car completing a distance of 390km on solar energy.

The World Solar Challenge is another biennial competition that encourages teams to design, build and compete for engineering honours.  It’s sponsored by Michelin and was last held in Australia between Darwin and Adelaide, a distance of about 3,000km.

READ MORE:

Piastri eyes F1 title shot after working on weaknesses

Australian Oscar Piastri believes he can be Formula One world champion with McLaren this year after addressing last season's weaknesses.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Eni partners with Alpine for F1 return

Italian energy company Eni will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship after a 25-year break as energy and fuel supplier of Renault's racing ...
Motoring
18 hours ago

Goodwood Revival to showcase classic Alfa Romeo icons

This year’s Goodwood Revival will bring together an impressive collection of Alfa Romeo’s most iconic racing cars to celebrate the centenary of the ...
Motoring
23 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New rules announced for 2026 Sasol Solar Challenge news
  2. Documents reveal BYD holds mining rights in Brazil’s Lithium Valley news
  3. Cindric claims narrow win in Daytona Duel 2 Motorsport
  4. New Nissan Magnite Move is here to serve South Africa New Models
  5. Vietnam’s VinFast struggles to gain traction outside home market news

Latest Videos

Matlaba and Netshodwe on tricky fixtures for Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns in ...
SPOTLIGHT | Captain America and Bridget Jones hit cinemas